Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Leah Remini says Kirstie Alley’s death ‘very sad’ after Scientology feud
Leah Remini has said Kirstie Alley’s death is “very sad” after the pair spent years feuding over Scientology. The actress, 52, told Rolling Stone of her grief after ‘Cheers’ star Kirstie, 71, died on December 5 aged 71 after a brief cancer battle. Ex-Scientology member...
Inside Nova
Tina Turner’s cancer survivor son Ronnie dies aged 62 ‘after struggling to breathe’
Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has died. The 62-year-old, who had battled cancer, was said to have passed away after neighbours around his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he started struggling to breathe on their street. TMZ said on Friday (09.12.22) efforts to revive him were unsuccessful,...
Inside Nova
Cher’s mum dead aged 96 after pneumonia battle
Cher’s mum has died aged 96 after a pneumonia battle. The singer confirmed musician Georgia Holt’s passing, which comes months after she was rushed to hospital with the illness, in a tweet on Sunday morning. (11.12.22) Cher, 76, said: “Mom is gone”, followed by a frowning emoji....
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Inside Nova
Tina Turner and her daughter-in-law have paid tribute to singer’s ‘beloved’ late son
Tina Turner and her daughter-in-law have paid tribute to the singer’s “beloved” late son. They spoke out online after cancer survivor Ronnie Turner died aged 62 on Friday (09.12.22), reportedly after neighbours outside his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he was struggling to breathe on their street.
Inside Nova
Celine Dion 'the picture of resilience' after diagnosis
Celine Dion is the "picture of resilience" amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The 54-year-old singer - who has children René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil - revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram video last week but friends say Celine is determined to lead with positivity.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
Inside Nova
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin has died aged 70 from complications linked to Covid. The 4ft tall star, best known for playing an Ewok in ‘Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’, passed away with “family at his side” after a month-long battle in an intensive care unit at Hospice House in St Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, in his native Ohio, according to reports on Friday. (09.12.22)
Inside Nova
She had Paddington Bear's passion for marmalade: Stars spill the beans on bizarre pregnancy cravings
Pregnancy is no picnic and causes an array of symptoms, from weight gain and morning sickness to hormonal imbalances, headaches and fatigue. However, one of the most common side effects of pregnancy is food cravings. Although it's normal to develop a taste for foods you’ve never eaten before, others can...
Inside Nova
Diddy welcomes baby girl
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed a baby girl. The 53-year-old rapper - who goes by the name Love - has revealed that he has a new daughter and named her after himself. In a surprising Twitter post, he wrote: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!."
Inside Nova
‘I was the punk outsider who nobody messed with. I was FEARLESS’… These superstars were all problem children!
Their faces adorn billboards, cinema screens and stages, and some are considered role models due to their good deeds and charitable work. But these A-listers weren't always such pillars of society, some got into a lot of trouble as kids!. Read on to learn about 10 stars who gave their...
Inside Nova
‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes dead aged 92
‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes has died aged 92. Her family announced her passing after she died on Wednesday (07.12.22), but a cause of death has not yet been revealed. Helen, who played sharp-tongued Ethel Beavers on the comedy show from 2011 to 2015, was remembered for her...
Inside Nova
Mariah Carey: ‘I never called myself Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey insists she does not refer to herself as the “Queen of Christmas”. She made the claim during an appearance on Wednesday (07.12.22) on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, to promote her CBS festive special ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’, due to be broadcast on December 20.
Inside Nova
Wynonna Judd spiralled into ‘panic’ during Thanksgiving without mum Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd spiralled into a “panic” during her first Thanksgiving without her mum Naomi Judd. The singer, 58, said her feeling of calm during the holiday lasted a matter of minutes before she was horrified by the concept her family set-up had changed forever following her musician’s mother’s suicide aged 76 in April.
Inside Nova
Drew Barrymore doesn't get Christmas presents for her daughters
Drew Barrymore does not give her daughters Christmas presents. The '50 First Dates' actress has Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, from her relationship with former husband Will Kopelman and explained that she prefers to take her children on a memorable trip for the festive season rather than shower them with gifts.
Inside Nova
Thomas Markle responds to claims made in Harry and Meghan docuseries
Thomas Markle has insisted it is "simply not true" that his phone was "compromised" before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding. The retired lighting director was shocked when his daughter, who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage, claimed in the third episode of her docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' that she didn't think the tests she'd received from her dad telling her he wouldn't be able to make her big day after having a heart attack had been written by him.
Inside Nova
'People laugh at my tics' - These stars have been diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome
Tourette’s syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder that’s characterised by involuntary sounds and movements called tics. Although symptoms can range from mild to severely debilitating, these stars haven’t let the condition derail them on their journey to success. Find out which famous faces are living with Tourette’s…...
Inside Nova
Joss Stone wanted Stevie Wonder's permission for Christmas cover
Joss Stone wanted to get Stevie Wonder’s “permission” before she covered ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. The 35-year-old singer is releasing a cover of the ‘Superstition’ hitmaker’s festive track as the first song from her new seasonal album, ‘Merry Christmas, Love’ and she revealed she called the star to ask his advice about her recording, but he wasn’t available to speak to her.
Inside Nova
Jackie Chan is working on a fourth Rush Hour film
Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie is in the works. The 68-year-old star featured alongside comedian Chris Tucker in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and revealed that talks have been held about a fourth installment. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi...
Inside Nova
Chrishell Stause was 'surprised' by G Flip romance
Chrishell Stauss was “probably as surprised as anyone” when she fell for G Flip. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star stunned fans in May when she revealed she was dating the non-binary singer but she insisted nothing has “really changed” for her and she’s always attracted to “masculine energy”.
Comments / 0