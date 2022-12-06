Thomas Markle has insisted it is "simply not true" that his phone was "compromised" before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding. The retired lighting director was shocked when his daughter, who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage, claimed in the third episode of her docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' that she didn't think the tests she'd received from her dad telling her he wouldn't be able to make her big day after having a heart attack had been written by him.

