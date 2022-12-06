ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leah Remini says Kirstie Alley’s death ‘very sad’ after Scientology feud

Leah Remini has said Kirstie Alley’s death is “very sad” after the pair spent years feuding over Scientology. The actress, 52, told Rolling Stone of her grief after ‘Cheers’ star Kirstie, 71, died on December 5 aged 71 after a brief cancer battle. Ex-Scientology member...
Cher’s mum dead aged 96 after pneumonia battle

Cher’s mum has died aged 96 after a pneumonia battle. The singer confirmed musician Georgia Holt’s passing, which comes months after she was rushed to hospital with the illness, in a tweet on Sunday morning. (11.12.22) Cher, 76, said: “Mom is gone”, followed by a frowning emoji....
Celine Dion 'the picture of resilience' after diagnosis

Celine Dion is the "picture of resilience" amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The 54-year-old singer - who has children René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil - revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram video last week but friends say Celine is determined to lead with positivity.
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70

‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin has died aged 70 from complications linked to Covid. The 4ft tall star, best known for playing an Ewok in ‘Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’, passed away with “family at his side” after a month-long battle in an intensive care unit at Hospice House in St Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, in his native Ohio, according to reports on Friday. (09.12.22)
Diddy welcomes baby girl

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed a baby girl. The 53-year-old rapper - who goes by the name Love - has revealed that he has a new daughter and named her after himself. In a surprising Twitter post, he wrote: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!."
‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes dead aged 92

‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes has died aged 92. Her family announced her passing after she died on Wednesday (07.12.22), but a cause of death has not yet been revealed. Helen, who played sharp-tongued Ethel Beavers on the comedy show from 2011 to 2015, was remembered for her...
Mariah Carey: ‘I never called myself Queen of Christmas’

Mariah Carey insists she does not refer to herself as the “Queen of Christmas”. She made the claim during an appearance on Wednesday (07.12.22) on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, to promote her CBS festive special ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’, due to be broadcast on December 20.
Wynonna Judd spiralled into ‘panic’ during Thanksgiving without mum Naomi Judd

Wynonna Judd spiralled into a “panic” during her first Thanksgiving without her mum Naomi Judd. The singer, 58, said her feeling of calm during the holiday lasted a matter of minutes before she was horrified by the concept her family set-up had changed forever following her musician’s mother’s suicide aged 76 in April.
Drew Barrymore doesn't get Christmas presents for her daughters

Drew Barrymore does not give her daughters Christmas presents. The '50 First Dates' actress has Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, from her relationship with former husband Will Kopelman and explained that she prefers to take her children on a memorable trip for the festive season rather than shower them with gifts.
Thomas Markle responds to claims made in Harry and Meghan docuseries

Thomas Markle has insisted it is "simply not true" that his phone was "compromised" before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding. The retired lighting director was shocked when his daughter, who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage, claimed in the third episode of her docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' that she didn't think the tests she'd received from her dad telling her he wouldn't be able to make her big day after having a heart attack had been written by him.
'People laugh at my tics' - These stars have been diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome

Tourette’s syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder that’s characterised by involuntary sounds and movements called tics. Although symptoms can range from mild to severely debilitating, these stars haven’t let the condition derail them on their journey to success. Find out which famous faces are living with Tourette’s…...
Joss Stone wanted Stevie Wonder's permission for Christmas cover

Joss Stone wanted to get Stevie Wonder’s “permission” before she covered ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. The 35-year-old singer is releasing a cover of the ‘Superstition’ hitmaker’s festive track as the first song from her new seasonal album, ‘Merry Christmas, Love’ and she revealed she called the star to ask his advice about her recording, but he wasn’t available to speak to her.
Jackie Chan is working on a fourth Rush Hour film

Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie is in the works. The 68-year-old star featured alongside comedian Chris Tucker in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and revealed that talks have been held about a fourth installment. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi...
Chrishell Stause was 'surprised' by G Flip romance

Chrishell Stauss was “probably as surprised as anyone” when she fell for G Flip. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star stunned fans in May when she revealed she was dating the non-binary singer but she insisted nothing has “really changed” for her and she’s always attracted to “masculine energy”.

