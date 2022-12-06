Read full article on original website
20-year-old Rome man dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking, police say
Rome, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Rome man has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking, police said. Ty’Sean E. Richardson was walking at 5:19 p.m. near the intersection of Black River Boulevard and East Oak Street on Wednesday when a vehicle hit him, according to a news release from the Rome Police.
Passenger in roll-over car crash in Clay dies, troopers say
Clay, N.Y. – A passenger in a car that struck a utility pole and rolled over in the town of Clay has died Friday, troopers said. The passenger was identified as 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr., of Brewerton. The late-night crash on Thursday killed the car’s driver, 55-year-old Melissa...
Woman found injured on New Hartford Street dies
Utica, N.Y.-- The woman found laying on Elm Street in New Hartford late last month has died from her injuries. According to the New Hartford Police Department, 30-Year-old Martha Staring of Sauquoit was found laying seriously injured on Elm Street around 10 PM on November 30th. Police are still investigating how Staring was injured. New Hartford Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or anyone who may have information on what happened to call them at 315-724-7111.
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Woman, 55, killed in roll-over car crash in Clay
Clay, NY - A 55-year-old Penfield woman was killed in a one-vehicle roll-over crash late Wednesday night at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in the town of Clay, state police said. Melissa Ann Brown was traveling south in a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro on Caughdenoy Road when...
3 teens lured Syracuse man into fatal drug robbery, told others what they’d done, police say
Syracuse, NY -- Three 17-year-olds charged in the October murder of Isaiah Hudson tried to rob him at gunpoint before shooting him in the head, Syracuse police wrote in court papers released Friday. Carlito Walls and Geremiah Burrell were charged in November, while the third suspect, Termaine Davis, was arrested...
Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
Man hospitalized after crash in Palmyra
PALMYRA, N.Y. — A man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was injured in a crash in Palmyra. Deputies say John Synesael hit a tree along Lyon Road on Monday night. The 51-year-old was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. When we last checked with Strong Hospital...
Three teenagers charged in the murder of man on Carbon Street in Syracuse in October
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police have arrested three 17-year-olds in connection to a deadly shooting on Carbon Street in October. Police say 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson was shot in the 200 block of Carbon Street on October 2 at 11:38 PM. Police say he was sitting in his car at the time when he was shot in the head. He tried to drive away and hit a house. He died at Upstate Hospital.
Syracuse man who fled fatal crash says ‘no malice’ months after getting knocked out in court
Syracuse, NY -- Syracuse driver Kedarriel Lavender is headed to prison after fleeing the scene of a crash that killed dirt-biker Michael Hathorn Jr. in October 2021. Lavender’s prosecution took a violent turn in July when he was knocked unconscious by the victim’s brother during a routine court appearance.
Syracuse man accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of meth in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Friday, federal prosecutors said. Michael Griswold, 36, is accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of methamphetamine in Onondaga County, according to federal court documents. A grand jury indicted him on the...
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center […]
Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
At least eight crews on scene of large fire in Paris
Paris, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large garage fire on Shanley Road that spread to the home, in Paris. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. At least eight fire crews responded to the scene to help truck in water and battle the flames. The fire was so big you could see it from nearly a mile away.
Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away
A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster
An order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.
Medical examiners say mother was stabbed in neck, Van Buren homicide
VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 43-year-old Daniel D. Chilson was arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree, a class “A-1” felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class “E” felony after his mother was found dead in her Van Buren home. New York State Police say they were dispatched by the Onondaga County […]
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
