KOLO TV Reno
Operation Santa Claus 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday morning, Santa Claus and his Mrs. landed in Reno, for Operation Santa Claus 2022. The event, in it’s 8th year is hosted by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet and the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. Sharing the Christmas spirit with 25 Children’s Cabinet families that were adopted by the RTAA and partners, this holiday season.
The Elf House adds an extra ‘Elf Night’ due to the snow storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Cold Spring family is once again going all out for the holidays. The Alvarado House is easy to find, especially at night. This shining beacon of Christmas cheer is known as the Elf House (4018 White Rock Court, Reno). Jennifer Alvarado and her husband started...
Backcountry Safety Tips
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent weather has allowed for great conditions for winter sports lovers to get out and hit the mountain. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has been busy since opening up for the season last month. Experts advise those who want to explore outside of any developed ski areas...
Christmas shopping spree for 25 children on Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Twenty-five children in need got to go Christmas shopping at Kohl’s in Reno on Saturday. It was an effort by the Hot August Nights Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. The children were selected based on need and were not the recipients...
Winter heating safety advice
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a seasonal shift long known to firefighters. When the weather turns cold, home fires follow. This time of year the Reno Fire Department responds to 5 to 7 home fires a week. They range in size and damage, but any fire in a home is a threat to those inside. And the reason for many will be our search for wintertime warmth using heating sources which we don’t think about until we need them.
SPCA of Northern Nevada offering free pet photos with Santa Paws at holiday party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for some great Christmas photos with you and your fur babies? Then look no further than the SPCA of Northern Nevada! Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Santa Paws will be at the SPCA of Northern Nevada Thrift Store (75 E. Moana Lane) taking photos with all your pets!
Reno Toy Run 2022 holiday collection results
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Toy Run collected thousands of toys and $100,000 in donations to help bring a merry Christmas to local children in northern Nevada. Volunteers sorted through the toys Friday, December 9, 2022 to divide them up by age group for the big event the following day when 25 charities will get the toys for the families they help.
Winter weather preparation tips
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
Northern Nevada Dream Center collecting holiday food bags and children’s toys for families in need
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Dream Center is a Carson City based non-profit. Its holding its 8th Annual Dream Christmas fundraiser this year. Throughout the month of December, a mobile caravan of holiday joy and goodies will be passed out to individuals and families in need. Executive director,...
Chili Cash & Carry
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chili Cash & Carry is returning to The Wedge Ceramics Studio this weekend. Local artists have worked to create hundreds of ceramic bowls that will be set out. For $30, you can pick out a handmade bowl and get it filled with chili catered by Bone Appetit BBQ Food Truck. You can also particpate in the food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada by bringing three non-perishable food items and you’ll receive a handmade ceramic ornament.
Atlantis Casino offers rewards and discounts for participating in the Holly Jolly Days Food Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season of giving and the Atlantis Resort Casino is incentivizing your good will by offer rewards and discounts if you donate to its Holly Jolly Food Drive during the month December. Communications manager, Joel Villanueva, stopped by Morning Break to share how the Atlantis...
Toys for Tots needs Christmas items for teens
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At the Childrens Cabinet a room is set aside every year for their clients to pick up toys and games for their children. While there’s plenty to choose from, organizers say they have the same trouble we are having, gifts set aside for teens certainly don’t make up the lion’s share.
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
Bicylist hit by car in west Sparks dies
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -6 P.M. UPDATE A bicyclist is dead after being hit in west Sparks, the Sparks Police Department said. It happened Friday about 4 p.m. on Prater Way. The driver of a sedan was going west on Prater Way and the bicyclist was going east between 21st Street and 22nd Street in the bicycle lane.
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said it arrested a man wanted on an Indiana murder charge Friday at a downtown bus station. Tayshawn Newman, 21, is a suspect in the April 2020 murder in Richmond, Indiana, according to the Richmond Palladium-Item. Newman allegedly shot someone who complained about the quality of marijuana Newman sold him and wanted a refund, the story said.
Face Time: Dr. Bille Cassé explains how our skin ages from the inside out
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We all get older, but our skin doesn’t have to look as old as we are or as old as we feel. Dr. Billie Cassé, owner Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to help explain what actually is happening to our skin as we get older, the common skin problems that come with age and the various treatments available to help our skin look and feel young.
Wolf Pack women’s hoops sets ‘When I Grow Up’ game attendance record in 68-57 loss to Long Beach State
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Long Beach State 68-57 on Thursday in the Pack’s ‘When I Grow Up’ game at Lawlor Events Center. The Pack set the attendance record for its ‘When I Grow Up’ games, playing in front of 5,656 fans that mostly included kids from Washoe and Storey County.
Wolf Pack falls to Oregon 78-65
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Quincy Guerrier scored 26, Will Richardson had the first triple-double by an Oregon men’s basketball player in 20 years and the Ducks beat Nevada 78-65 Saturday night. Richardson finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the program’s first triple double since...
