NBC Bay Area
Officials Urge Caution for Drivers as Wind, Rain Continue to Impact Bay Area Roads
Conditions were dangerous on Bay Area roads Saturday with wind, rain, and some flooding. Officials are still urging continued caution for drivers throughout the weekend. Many drivers took notice as rain and wind pummeled Bay Area roads. “The wind today it was terrible," said Mohammad Andar of Treasure Island. He...
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
NBC Bay Area
Closure of SF's Controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center Creates New Issue for the City
San Francisco’s controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center at the UN Plaza closed this week. It was put together as part of an emergency response to a spike in overdoses in the city, but it was also criticized by those who said it was an unofficial safe injection site for drug addicts.
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Lifted After No Hazardous Materials Found in Oakley: Officials
A shelter-in-place order that was issued in Oakley Friday was lifted and firefighters said Saturday that there was no emergency. There was a large scene in Oakley. Officials said Friday that there was a hazmat situation involving a train. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Saturday that the...
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Issued in Oakley Due to Hazmat Situation
A shelter-in-place order is in effect late Friday evening for an area of Oakley due to a hazardous materials emergency. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the order is in effect, as of 11:45 p.m., for an area near 4th and Main streets in Oakley.
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Elected Officials Fight Against Antisemitism
Dozens of Jewish Bay Area elected officials are forming a local caucus to provide a strong voice against antisemitism in the region. Walnut Creek City Councilman Kevin Wilk spoke out during a council meeting in October following reports of antisemitic leaflets being distributed around town. And just a month later,...
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
NBC Bay Area
Uptick in COVID Cases Force Some Mask Requirements in Alameda County
Alameda County residents may be required to wear masks due to a spike in COVID cases. Health officials on Friday announced Alameda County is now in the "yellow" COVID transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rules. As a result, mask mandates will go into effect for homeless and emergency shelters, along with heating centers.
NBC Bay Area
San Pablo to Crack Down on Front Yard Parking
The San Pablo community is preparing to deal with a long running issue, which is cars parked on front yards. It’s a familiar problem in San Pablo and for residents like Jose. “It’s difficult because people have to go around the sidewalk and that shouldn’t be happening,” he said....
NBC Bay Area
Motorist Dies After Collision With Oncoming Car in Marin County: CHP
A collision between two vehicles traveling toward one another in rural Marin County Saturday afternoon killed one of the drivers, leaving the other with major non-life-threatening injuries. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the collision occurred sometime before 1:22 p.m. Saturday on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley...
NBC Bay Area
Are Property Taxes Going Down Along With Home Prices?
We’re finally seeing some Bay Area home prices drop. They’re still expensive, but getting less so by the week. But, if the value of our houses go down, what about the property taxes we’re paying? Does that drop as well?. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter...
NBC Bay Area
SFO Workers Part of National Rally Protesting Low Pay
San Francisco International Airport workers joined a national movement Thursday to bring attention to what they call low and unfair wages. The workers and the union that represents them made it clear it's not a walkout or strike but a large mobilization for airport screeners, passenger services workers and others to demand safer working conditions and increased wages.
3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks California Near San Francisco
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been reported near San Jose today. According to officials, this quake hit the area at around 3:13 p.m. Pacific time. Areas as far as two miles out of San Jose felt the shaking ground a geological survey explains. The Monday afternoon earthquake hit about seven...
NBC Bay Area
8 Big Rig Trucks on Fire in Oakland
The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning. A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it
Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Alum Rock, rattles South Bay
DID YOU FEEL IT? A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Alum Rock Monday afternoon, according to USGS.
100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
This is how much rain and snow fell in Northern California. A second winter storm is on its way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With rain expected this weekend, a 48-hour precipitation report from the National Weather Service shows how much rain cities in the Sacramento area received this week. According to the NWS report, the area of the Sacramento Executive Airport received 0.47 inches of rain, followed by Vacaville at 0.49 inches, Stockton at […]
Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
