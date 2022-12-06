ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

NBC Bay Area

Officials Urge Caution for Drivers as Wind, Rain Continue to Impact Bay Area Roads

Conditions were dangerous on Bay Area roads Saturday with wind, rain, and some flooding. Officials are still urging continued caution for drivers throughout the weekend. Many drivers took notice as rain and wind pummeled Bay Area roads. “The wind today it was terrible," said Mohammad Andar of Treasure Island. He...
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon

FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Elected Officials Fight Against Antisemitism

Dozens of Jewish Bay Area elected officials are forming a local caucus to provide a strong voice against antisemitism in the region. Walnut Creek City Councilman Kevin Wilk spoke out during a council meeting in October following reports of antisemitic leaflets being distributed around town. And just a month later,...
NBC Bay Area

Uptick in COVID Cases Force Some Mask Requirements in Alameda County

Alameda County residents may be required to wear masks due to a spike in COVID cases. Health officials on Friday announced Alameda County is now in the "yellow" COVID transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rules. As a result, mask mandates will go into effect for homeless and emergency shelters, along with heating centers.
NBC Bay Area

San Pablo to Crack Down on Front Yard Parking

The San Pablo community is preparing to deal with a long running issue, which is cars parked on front yards. It’s a familiar problem in San Pablo and for residents like Jose. “It’s difficult because people have to go around the sidewalk and that shouldn’t be happening,” he said....
SAN PABLO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Motorist Dies After Collision With Oncoming Car in Marin County: CHP

A collision between two vehicles traveling toward one another in rural Marin County Saturday afternoon killed one of the drivers, leaving the other with major non-life-threatening injuries. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the collision occurred sometime before 1:22 p.m. Saturday on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Are Property Taxes Going Down Along With Home Prices?

We’re finally seeing some Bay Area home prices drop. They’re still expensive, but getting less so by the week. But, if the value of our houses go down, what about the property taxes we’re paying? Does that drop as well?. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter...
NBC Bay Area

SFO Workers Part of National Rally Protesting Low Pay

San Francisco International Airport workers joined a national movement Thursday to bring attention to what they call low and unfair wages. The workers and the union that represents them made it clear it's not a walkout or strike but a large mobilization for airport screeners, passenger services workers and others to demand safer working conditions and increased wages.
SAN BRUNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

8 Big Rig Trucks on Fire in Oakland

The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning. A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m.
OAKLAND, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it

Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing

SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
SACRAMENTO, CA

