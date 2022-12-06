Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Jackie Chan is working on a fourth Rush Hour film
Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie is in the works. The 68-year-old star featured alongside comedian Chris Tucker in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and revealed that talks have been held about a fourth installment. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi...
Inside Nova
Sam Smith stuns country house visitors with raunchy music video
Sam Smith shocked visitors at a former royal residence by shooting a raunchy music video. The 30-year-old singer - who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - stunned guests at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire by filming an X-rated video that featured drag queens and scantily-clad men in trunks. The...
Inside Nova
Prince William 'unlikely' to make up with Prince Harry after Netflix documentary
Prince William is "unlikely" to make up with Prince Harry following his Netflix documentary. Friends of the Prince of Wales have claimed that the relationship between the royal siblings could be damaged irreparably as a result of 'Harry and Meghan', in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up on their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020 and criticised aspects of the royal family.
