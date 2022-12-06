Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
New Medical Examiner's facility to serve Southern Arizona by 2024
The Office of the Medical Examiner will be getting a new building by fall of 2024, according to Pima County officials. County leaders broke ground Thursday, Dec. 8 for the $45 million facility.
KOLD-TV
“Tripledemic” hitting healthcare workers hard after three years of COVID
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hospitals and hospital staff just can’t catch a break. After two years of dealing with the deadly COVID-19 virus, hospitals are now hit with a “tripledemic”, COVID, flu and RSV. “The public, I guess, is protected or shielded from seeing what’s...
kjzz.org
U.S. health official presents Environmental Justice Index in Tucson
U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel Levine recently traveled to Tucson, where she presented a new Environmental Justice Index. The effort stems from a January 2021 executive order formalizing the Biden administration’s commitment to environmental justice. The index will rank the collective health impacts of environmental injustice and...
Washington Examiner
Motorcyclist crashes into Border Patrol checkpoint, seriously injuring Arizona agent
EXCLUSIVE — A Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona was seriously injured Saturday when a suspected drunk motorcyclist crashed into an immigration highway checkpoint. A federal law enforcement agent working outside Tucson, Arizona, was struck when a motorcycle going approximately 80 mph crashed into a vehicle barrier at the checkpoint, Customs and Border Protection confirmed to the Washington Examiner Sunday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall
PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
KOLD-TV
Food for the future: How the University of Arizona is stepping in to help agriculture and food production
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Climate change is threatening the future of food production in Arizona and around the world. Now, the University of Arizona wants to find solutions with a new commission. This new advisory commission will spend the next six months researching the future of agriculture and...
thisistucson.com
What it's like to live in Winterhaven, as told by two residents
The three weeks leading up to Dec. 10 are daunting. It’s when Jim Tofel starts to pull holiday decorations out of his 500-square-foot garage, two-thirds of which is packed almost ceiling to floor with Christmas lights, life-size cutouts of Disney princesses and a whole lot of extension cords. Tofel...
thisistucson.com
Visiting? Need a staycation? 14 hotels that are uniquely Tucson
So, you find yourself in Tucson. Maybe you're visiting for the holidays, maybe a wedding. Maybe you actually call Tucson home and are just looking to take a staycation, escaping into the comfort of a hotel bed. How do you pick where to stay? Here are some uniquely Tucson options.
Tucson non-profit helping low income homebuyers with grant assistance
One local non-profit is working to help make it easier financially for families in southern Arizona by showing them what grants are available to get them into a home.
KTAR.com
Santa Cruz County sheriff, who oversees Nogales, believes ‘there is no invasion’ at the southern border
PHOENIX — Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said on Wednesday he doesn’t support the placement of double-stacked shipping containers along the southern Arizona border as he does not believe there is an invasion. Hathaway, a Democrat and former head of the local Drug Enforcement Administration office, told...
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
iheart.com
Garret Talks To Josh Jacobson With Tucson Crime Free Coalition
Josh Jacobson is a restaurant owner that started Tucson Crime Free Coalition with two other people because Pima County and Tucson aren't doing enough to stop the crime and drug problem. Listen to hear what local elected officials think of this plan to stop crime and fentanyl.
KOLD-TV
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just before Christmas, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on a pay package for the county’s corrections officers which would give them a 7.5% pay hike, making them the highest paid corrections officers in the state. “So be it,” said District...
realestatedaily-news.com
PACC promotes adoptions across Pima County during National Adoption Weekend
Pima Animal Care Center will celebrate the National Adoption Weekend with events throughout the weekend while also highlighting adoption events happening at other agencies. Friday, Dec. 9, will mark a collaborative event with PACC and several rescue partners at the Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Organizations will bring adoptable dogs and information about fostering and ways to support the groups.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Data provides some hope for Valley home sellers
A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging for the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, recently reported on two trends that offer encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
Pima County completes automatic recount of election results
The Pima County Elections Department has shared that it has completed the automatic recount of two statewide races, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
KOLD-TV
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The suspect in an October assault and attempted kidnapping of a Tucson real estate agent was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Texas, according to a credible source. Court records in El Paso County, Texas, confirm that Juan Nunley Jr. was booked under the alias...
KOLD-TV
Missing preteen girl found in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a 12-year-old girl who recently went missing. Authorities say she is safe and is being reunited with family. Officers thanked everyone who helped locate her. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Tucson family business shares tamale tips
For nearly 40 years Anita's Street Market has been serving homemade Mexican food. They won best of Tucson recently for Best Tortillas and Empanadas. But this time of year, it's all about tamales.
Comments / 5