ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

U.S. health official presents Environmental Justice Index in Tucson

U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel Levine recently traveled to Tucson, where she presented a new Environmental Justice Index. The effort stems from a January 2021 executive order formalizing the Biden administration’s commitment to environmental justice. The index will rank the collective health impacts of environmental injustice and...
TUCSON, AZ
Washington Examiner

Motorcyclist crashes into Border Patrol checkpoint, seriously injuring Arizona agent

EXCLUSIVE — A Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona was seriously injured Saturday when a suspected drunk motorcyclist crashed into an immigration highway checkpoint. A federal law enforcement agent working outside Tucson, Arizona, was struck when a motorcycle going approximately 80 mph crashed into a vehicle barrier at the checkpoint, Customs and Border Protection confirmed to the Washington Examiner Sunday morning.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall

PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

What it's like to live in Winterhaven, as told by two residents

The three weeks leading up to Dec. 10 are daunting. It’s when Jim Tofel starts to pull holiday decorations out of his 500-square-foot garage, two-thirds of which is packed almost ceiling to floor with Christmas lights, life-size cutouts of Disney princesses and a whole lot of extension cords. Tofel...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Visiting? Need a staycation? 14 hotels that are uniquely Tucson

So, you find yourself in Tucson. Maybe you're visiting for the holidays, maybe a wedding. Maybe you actually call Tucson home and are just looking to take a staycation, escaping into the comfort of a hotel bed. How do you pick where to stay? Here are some uniquely Tucson options.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix

A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Garret Talks To Josh Jacobson With Tucson Crime Free Coalition

Josh Jacobson is a restaurant owner that started Tucson Crime Free Coalition with two other people because Pima County and Tucson aren't doing enough to stop the crime and drug problem. Listen to hear what local elected officials think of this plan to stop crime and fentanyl.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

PACC promotes adoptions across Pima County during National Adoption Weekend

Pima Animal Care Center will celebrate the National Adoption Weekend with events throughout the weekend while also highlighting adoption events happening at other agencies. Friday, Dec. 9, will mark a collaborative event with PACC and several rescue partners at the Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Organizations will bring adoptable dogs and information about fostering and ways to support the groups.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Data provides some hope for Valley home sellers

A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging for the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, recently reported on two trends that offer encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
BobVila

The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Missing preteen girl found in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a 12-year-old girl who recently went missing. Authorities say she is safe and is being reunited with family. Officers thanked everyone who helped locate her. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy