Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Report: Jeff Brohm Leaving Purdue to Become Louisville Football Head Coach
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm is heading home. After six seasons at the helm for the Boilermakers, Brohm is finalizing a deal to return to his alma mater and become the head coach at Louisville, according to a report by ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday morning.
ESPN insider: Jeff Brohm, Louisville finalizing deal to return to alma mater as head coach
According to Chris Low of ESPN, Louisville is “finalizing” a deal to have Jeff Brohm become the program’s next head coach. Six years would be the length of the contract, with Brohm set to make a total of $35 million. “Jeff Brohm and @LouisvilleFB are in the...
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
3 college football teams began year in AP Top 25, end season missing bowls: What happened?
Three teams began the 2022 college football season in the AP Top 25 and failed to qualify for a bowl game. Texas A&M, Michigan State and Miami all went 5-7.
Louisville AD Josh Heird to 'Work Tirelessly' in Effort to Find New Football Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a plot twist that you would usually only expect out of a Hollywood script, the Louisville football program is suddenly in the market for a new coach. On Monday, it was announced that head coach Scott Satterfield would be leaving the Cardinals, and had travelled up I-71 to accept the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati. Ironically enough, the Cardinals and Bearcats - who are already longtime rivals across multiple sports - are set to face off in the Fenway Bowl later this month.
ICR: 247Sports Recruiting Analysts discuss Scott Satterfield recruiting prowess
Cincinnati made waves on Monday morning by hiring former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield to be the Bearcats' next head football coach. Satterfield brings a.
Luke Fickell reportedly hires multiple pieces of UC staff at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell has reportedly made the hiring of three assistants from his Cincinnati staff official at Wisconsin. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Fickell has hired the trio of Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler and Mike Brown to his staff with the Badgers. Thamel also reports that the group is out on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin.
Louisville DL Henry Bryant, Zach Edwards Enter Transfer Portal
The defensive line duo were exclusively rotational depth pieces during their time with the Cardinals.
Agents Are Persuading Players to Opt-Out of Bowl Games
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is opting out of the College Football Playoff because he wants to nurse his lingering hamstring injury and get ready for the NFL Draft. Jonas Knox and Brady Quinn call it out for what it is, a charade.
