NEW YORK — Firefighters rescued two people who fell several stories into an elevator shaft inside a New York City Target. The incident began when a security guard tried to escort a 16-year-old accused of shoplifting out of the Bronx store, and things turned physical. Officers told WABC the two were fighting when they bumped into the elevator doors, which then opened, causing them both to fall down the shaft.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO