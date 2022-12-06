Lathrop, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SACRAMENTO - Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a Sacramento police detective driving on southbound I-5 Tuesday morning.According to a CHP spokesperson, at around 6:16 a.m., CHP Dispatch received word of a crash involving a vehicle and at least one pedestrian along southbound Interstate 5 near the Sutterville Road onramp in Sacramento. Officers arrived at the scene and found that two men and a truck had been hit by a vehicle. They determined that a disabled Dodge pickup truck, which may have run out of gas, had stopped on the shoulder and that an SUV pulled over...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO