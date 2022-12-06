Lathrop, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lathrop.
The Millennium High School basketball team will have a game with Lathrop High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.
Millennium High School
Lathrop High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Millennium High School basketball team will have a game with Lathrop High School on December 05, 2022, 19:15:00.
Millennium High School
Lathrop High School
December 05, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
