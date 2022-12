Rudolph the Red-Dun Dexter, a surprise calf, is the newest addition to the farm. (photo credit: Victoria Caruso) When Holly and Chris Browder were out collecting eggs on their farm Monday afternoon, they were greeted by a surprise calf in the field. One of the two Dexter cattle they had acquired last spring had given birth to a male calf. We took a visit to Browder’s Birds to explore the farm and meet its newest addition: Rudolph the Red-Dun Dexter.

MATTITUCK, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO