FOX Carolina

Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged after investigation into fentanyl sales in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recenlty charged after deputies reportedly found suspected fentanyl while searching a home in the Mountain Home community. Deputies said on November 30, 2022, crews executed a search warrant at a house on Ferenvilla...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance

City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for Akeema...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man

An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman reported missing found dead, TBI says

Haywood County, N.C. — A 71-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday, a Sliver Alert was issued by TBI for Donna Rider, who went missing from Haywood County in North Carolina. In the alert, TBI said that the woman had “a condition that may impair her ability to return safely w/o assistance.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

