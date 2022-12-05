An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.

