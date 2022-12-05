Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
FOX Carolina
Woman charged after investigation into fentanyl sales in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recenlty charged after deputies reportedly found suspected fentanyl while searching a home in the Mountain Home community. Deputies said on November 30, 2022, crews executed a search warrant at a house on Ferenvilla...
FOX Carolina
3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
Fired Buncombe Co. detention officer under investigation by SBI
A former Buncombe County detention officer is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school employee charged with contributing to delinquency, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an employee with the Oconee County School District has been arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was contacted Monday, Dec. 5 by an employee of...
WYFF4.com
Woman charged after deputies, SWAT search home, find fentanyl, heroin, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A home worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been officially "closed for business" as a drug house after the arrest of a woman who lived there, according to deputies. Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the home, located on Ferenvilla Drive...
Bond denied on woman accused of murder in Oconee County
Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after shooting; investigation continues, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night left one person injured. The Asheville Police Department confirms officers were dispatched Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Pisgah View Apartments in west Asheville. Authorities tell News...
1 injured in shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after using force to inappropriately touch a minor, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that revealed he inappropriately touched a minor. The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into an incident started on Oct. 11. Deputies said it was determined that 58-year-old Darryl Roger Talley...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance
City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for Akeema...
accesswdun.com
Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man
An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
WLOS.com
Head-on collision between pickup trucks leaves 1 teen dead, 2 others critically injured
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol says one person is dead and two were critically injured in a head-on crash that happened Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8 in Fletcher, located in Henderson County. Officials said at about 4:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a head-on collision...
Buncombe Co. deputies searching for fraud suspects
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are looking for two people in Buncombe County.
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
Woman reported missing found dead, TBI says
Haywood County, N.C. — A 71-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday, a Sliver Alert was issued by TBI for Donna Rider, who went missing from Haywood County in North Carolina. In the alert, TBI said that the woman had “a condition that may impair her ability to return safely w/o assistance.”
WLOS.com
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in North Carolina mountains
Three men were arrested and over 100 pounds of drugs following an investigation in Buncombe County.
