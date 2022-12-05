Anthony Davis is the Western Conference Player of the Week

Over the last few weeks, Anthony Davis has been at the top of his game.

But over the past several days, he has arguably reached a new apex, the likes of which he hasn’t achieved since the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship in the 2019-20 season.

Davis had 44 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He followed that with a 55-point, 17-rebound masterpiece against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

He was incredibly efficient in both games, and it made him the first Laker since Kobe Bryant to score 40 points in back-to-back games. In addition, he’s the first player in franchise history to have 40 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in back-to-back games, and the first to have 40 points and 10 boards in consecutive games since Shaquille O’Neal.

The performance resulted in the superstar big man being named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week.

Now that L.A. has won eight of its last 10 games, there are whispers that Davis should get some consideration for the MVP award, and LeBron James made as much clear after the win over the Wizards.