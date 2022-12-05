ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James: Anthony Davis is 'playing like the MVP of this league'

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zyWl_0jYYXRHc00

After two injury-riddled, subpar seasons, Anthony Davis has returned to the old, dominant self he was when the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship in the 2019-20 season.

He started going on a rampage a few weeks ago by posting four consecutive games with at least 30 points and 16 rebounds. On Friday, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo with 44 points on 18-of-27 shooting in the Lakers’ 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Davis’ game rose even higher on Sunday with 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocked shots in an L.A. win over the Washington Wizards.

After that win, LeBron James gave Davis some massive praise.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Following Davis’ latest performance, a spectacular 55-point outing against the Washington Wizards, fellow Lakers star LeBron James praised the University of Kentucky product.

“‘He’s been unbelievable on both sides of the floor,’ James said. ‘Playing like the MVP of this league. Straight dominance. Straight dominance. … I just think he’s hit a switch where he knows how dominant he can be, night in and night out.'”

The Lakers will have to win a lot more games for Davis to get any serious MVP consideration, but they have won eight of their last 10, so perhaps they will surprise people and put together a solid record by the end of the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coaching misteps, overthinking Boston's 2022 Finals rematch with Dubs cost Celtics a winnable game

Far from the statement win they had hoped to make on the Golden State Warriors’ home court on Saturday night, the Boston Celtics instead found themselves the victims of a 123-107 loss to the Dubs due to a combination of peculiar rotational decisions by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and frequent lapses on both ends of the court by his players.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I’ll be watching it on TNT and I hope you will too': Phil Mickelson, like all of us, is ready for Tiger Woods and The Match VII

Phil Mickelson was a stalwart of The Match franchise. He played Tiger Woods in the original at the Wynn in Las Vegas — where he was victorious. He partnered with Tom Brady but lost to Woods and Peyton Manning in the second edition. Mickelson then paired with Charles Barkley and beat Steph Curry and Manning. However, in Match IV, he and Brady lost to Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.
ETOnline.com

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Split After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair

After months of speculation regarding their relationship, Nia Long and Ime Udoka have called it quits. The 51-year-old actress and 45-year-old NBA coach have ended their 13-year romance, Long's rep confirms to ET. The news comes after Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female co-worker within the Boston Celtics organization. Udoka was suspended as head coach of the professional basketball team after the alleged relationship came to light.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy