ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab In Hidradenitis Suppurativa

* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Gobimin Inc. Announces Proposed Privatization

* GOBIMIN INC - INTENDS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR A PROPOSAL TO TAKE COMPANY PRIVATE. * GOBIMIN INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BELMONT HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED TO PRIVATIZE BY WAY OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PURCHASE. * GOBIMIN INC - POST CLOSE, BELMONT IS EXPECTED TO BE SOLE...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support

* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Adamas One Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange

* ADAMAS ONE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE. * ADAMAS ONE CORP - ANNOUNCES IT HAS COMMENCED TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "JEWL." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Harpoon Therapeutics Says Presents Updated Interim Results At ASH 2022 For Novel T Cell Engager Hpn217 In Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

* HARPOON THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS UPDATED INTERIM RESULTS AT ASH 2022 FOR NOVEL T CELL ENGAGER HPN217 IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA. * 77% (10/13) OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE (ORR) OBSERVED ACROSS HIGHEST DOSES (12 AND 24 MG) * RESPONSES WERE DURABLE, WITH MANY PATIENTS ON TREATMENT LONGER THAN A YEAR Source text...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Says Pivotal Odronextamab Phase 2 Data In Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Debut At ASH

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - PIVOTAL ODRONEXTAMAB (CD20XCD3) PHASE 2 DATA IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA DEBUT AT ASH. * REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - 49% ORR IN HEAVILY PRE-TREATED PATIENTS WHO WERE NAÏVE TO PRIOR CAR-T, WITH 31% ACHIEVING A COMPLETE RESPONSE. * REGENERON-ODRONEXTAMAB IS CURRENTLY UNDER CLINICAL...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-ImmunoGen To Collaborate With Gilead To Evaluate Pivekimab With Magrolimab

* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH GILEAD TO EVALUATE PIVEKIMAB SUNIRINE IN COMBINATION WITH MAGROLIMAB IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA. * IMMUNOGEN INC- EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN 2023, COLLABORATION WILL BE A NEW COHORT IN IMMUNOGEN'S 802 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Sunshine Biopharma Inc- On December 6, 2022, Co Received Notice Of Delisting Or Failure To Satisfy A Continued Listing Rule Or Standard - Filing

* SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC- ON DECEMBER 6, 2022, CO RECEIVED NOTICE OF DELISTING OR FAILURE TO SATISFY A CONTINUED LISTING RULE OR STANDARD Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries Says Scope Of Financing Remain Same With Co Raising $150,000

* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD - CONDITIONS, SCOPE OF FINANCING REMAIN SAME WITH CO RAISING $150,000 COMPRISED OF 600,000 COMMON SHARES AT $0.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023

* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

Wood Group must buy back shares to avoid takeovers - investor

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Elliot Management activist fund manager Franck Tuil publicly took oilfield services provider Wood Plc to task on Thursday for its cheap share price. It is the first public campaign for his $600 million multistrategy fund, Sparta Capital, which said it has had six private meetings with the company, until the letter it published on Thursday. In the letter, Tuil said the Wood share price is cheap enough to make it the target of a takeover and believes that it has sufficient cash for a share buyback.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Grubhub, Kiwibot Partner For Robot Delivery On College Campuses

* GRUBHUB AND KIWIBOT PARTNER FOR ROBOT DELIVERY ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Janssen Provides First Data From Majestec-2 Trial Of Tecvayli In Combination With Darzalex Faspro And Lenalidomide In Relapsed Or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

* JANSSEN - FIRST DATA FROM MAJESTEC-2 TRIAL OF TECVAYLI IN COMBINATION WITH DARZALEX FASPRO AND LENALIDOMIDE IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA. * JANSSEN- INITIAL PHASE 1B STUDY RESULTS SHOW CLINICAL ACTIVITY WITH IMMUNE-BASED TRIPLET THERAPY REGIMEN. * JANSSEN- VERY GOOD PARTIAL RESPONSE OR BETTER WAS ACHIEVED BY 90.3%...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Coinbase Says Connection Issue Error Screen When Customers Attempt Crypto Sends On Coinbase Mobile App Has Been Resolved

* COINBASE- CONNECTION ISSUE ERROR SCREEN WHEN CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT CRYPTO SENDS ON COINBASE MOBILE APP HAS BEEN RESOLVED Source text:https://bit.ly/3BltX6k Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and...
kalkinemedia.com

Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid

(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content...

Comments / 0

Community Policy