Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Senti Bio Says Highlights Preclinical Data From Logic-Gated Gene Circuit CAR-NK Cell Therapy SENTI-202
* SENTI BIO HIGHLIGHTS PRECLINICAL DATA FROM LOGIC-GATED GENE CIRCUIT CAR-NK CELL THERAPY SENTI-202 AT ASH ANNUAL MEETING AND INVESTOR EVENT. * SENTI-202 IS ON TRACK FOR IND FILING IN 2H 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Poseida Therapeutics Says Presents Preclinical Data From P-FVIII-101 Gene Therapy For Hemophilia A
* PRESENTS PRECLINICAL DATA FROM P-FVIII-101 GENE THERAPY FOR HEMOPHILIA A AT 64TH ASH ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION. * DATA ESTABLISHES PRECLINICAL PROOF OF PRINCIPLE FOR TREATMENT OF HEMOPHILIA A ACROSS ALL AGES, WHICH COULD POTENTIALLY LEAD TO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab In Hidradenitis Suppurativa
* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Gobimin Inc. Announces Proposed Privatization
* GOBIMIN INC - INTENDS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR A PROPOSAL TO TAKE COMPANY PRIVATE. * GOBIMIN INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BELMONT HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED TO PRIVATIZE BY WAY OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PURCHASE. * GOBIMIN INC - POST CLOSE, BELMONT IS EXPECTED TO BE SOLE...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support
* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Adamas One Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange
* ADAMAS ONE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE. * ADAMAS ONE CORP - ANNOUNCES IT HAS COMMENCED TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "JEWL." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Harpoon Therapeutics Says Presents Updated Interim Results At ASH 2022 For Novel T Cell Engager Hpn217 In Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
* HARPOON THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS UPDATED INTERIM RESULTS AT ASH 2022 FOR NOVEL T CELL ENGAGER HPN217 IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA. * 77% (10/13) OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE (ORR) OBSERVED ACROSS HIGHEST DOSES (12 AND 24 MG) * RESPONSES WERE DURABLE, WITH MANY PATIENTS ON TREATMENT LONGER THAN A YEAR Source text...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Says Pivotal Odronextamab Phase 2 Data In Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Debut At ASH
* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - PIVOTAL ODRONEXTAMAB (CD20XCD3) PHASE 2 DATA IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA DEBUT AT ASH. * REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - 49% ORR IN HEAVILY PRE-TREATED PATIENTS WHO WERE NAÏVE TO PRIOR CAR-T, WITH 31% ACHIEVING A COMPLETE RESPONSE. * REGENERON-ODRONEXTAMAB IS CURRENTLY UNDER CLINICAL...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-ImmunoGen To Collaborate With Gilead To Evaluate Pivekimab With Magrolimab
* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH GILEAD TO EVALUATE PIVEKIMAB SUNIRINE IN COMBINATION WITH MAGROLIMAB IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA. * IMMUNOGEN INC- EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN 2023, COLLABORATION WILL BE A NEW COHORT IN IMMUNOGEN'S 802 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Sunshine Biopharma Inc- On December 6, 2022, Co Received Notice Of Delisting Or Failure To Satisfy A Continued Listing Rule Or Standard - Filing
* SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC- ON DECEMBER 6, 2022, CO RECEIVED NOTICE OF DELISTING OR FAILURE TO SATISFY A CONTINUED LISTING RULE OR STANDARD Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries Says Scope Of Financing Remain Same With Co Raising $150,000
* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD - CONDITIONS, SCOPE OF FINANCING REMAIN SAME WITH CO RAISING $150,000 COMPRISED OF 600,000 COMMON SHARES AT $0.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023
* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Wood Group must buy back shares to avoid takeovers - investor
LONDON (Reuters) - Former Elliot Management activist fund manager Franck Tuil publicly took oilfield services provider Wood Plc to task on Thursday for its cheap share price. It is the first public campaign for his $600 million multistrategy fund, Sparta Capital, which said it has had six private meetings with the company, until the letter it published on Thursday. In the letter, Tuil said the Wood share price is cheap enough to make it the target of a takeover and believes that it has sufficient cash for a share buyback.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Grubhub, Kiwibot Partner For Robot Delivery On College Campuses
* GRUBHUB AND KIWIBOT PARTNER FOR ROBOT DELIVERY ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Roche Says Subcutaneous Crovalimab Given Every Four Weeks Achieves Disease Control In People With PNH
* ROCHE’S SUBCUTANEOUS CROVALIMAB GIVEN EVERY FOUR WEEKS ACHIEVES DISEASE CONTROL IN PEOPLE WITH PNH, A LIFE-THREATENING BLOOD CONDITION. * PHASE III COMMODORE 3 STUDY OF CROVALIMAB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINTS. * CROVALIMAB HAS RECEIVED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION AND IS UNDER PRIORITY REVIEW FOR APPROVAL IN CHINA. * DATA FROM...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Janssen Provides First Data From Majestec-2 Trial Of Tecvayli In Combination With Darzalex Faspro And Lenalidomide In Relapsed Or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
* JANSSEN - FIRST DATA FROM MAJESTEC-2 TRIAL OF TECVAYLI IN COMBINATION WITH DARZALEX FASPRO AND LENALIDOMIDE IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA. * JANSSEN- INITIAL PHASE 1B STUDY RESULTS SHOW CLINICAL ACTIVITY WITH IMMUNE-BASED TRIPLET THERAPY REGIMEN. * JANSSEN- VERY GOOD PARTIAL RESPONSE OR BETTER WAS ACHIEVED BY 90.3%...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Coinbase Says Connection Issue Error Screen When Customers Attempt Crypto Sends On Coinbase Mobile App Has Been Resolved
* COINBASE- CONNECTION ISSUE ERROR SCREEN WHEN CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT CRYPTO SENDS ON COINBASE MOBILE APP HAS BEEN RESOLVED Source text:https://bit.ly/3BltX6k Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and...
kalkinemedia.com
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Toshiba's preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
(In 4th paragraph, corrects to show that valuation does not include debt, but buyout would be partly funded by loans by the banks) TOKYO/HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, has moved closer to securing financing from banks, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Comments / 0