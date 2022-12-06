Read full article on original website
Mets add latest pricey arm, land Japanese ace Senga for $75M
NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press early Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.
Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It didn’t take long for Xander Bogaerts to be asked whether he expected to be the San Diego Padres’ full-time shortstop even though the team already has two stalwarts at the position. “I play infield. I play shortstop,” a smiling Bogaerts said after...
Jacob deGrom sees Rangers’ vision for future, not past
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom sees the vision of what the Texas Rangers want to do, not their streak of six consecutive losing seasons and being more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances. “The Rangers did a great job...
