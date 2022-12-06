Read full article on original website
Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use
Dec 9 (Reuters) - An Australian court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the country's competition regulator against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising, the regulator said on Friday. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content...
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed over five years on fraud charge
HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Pro-democracy Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Saturday to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, convicted of violating a lease contract for the headquarters of a liberal newspaper he used to run. Lai, 75, was found guilty of two...
BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023
* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement.
BRIEF-Gobimin Inc. Announces Proposed Privatization
* GOBIMIN INC - INTENDS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR A PROPOSAL TO TAKE COMPANY PRIVATE. * GOBIMIN INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BELMONT HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED TO PRIVATIZE BY WAY OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PURCHASE. * GOBIMIN INC - POST CLOSE, BELMONT IS EXPECTED TO BE SOLE...
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support
* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Wood Group must buy back shares to avoid takeovers - investor
LONDON (Reuters) - Former Elliot Management activist fund manager Franck Tuil publicly took oilfield services provider Wood Plc to task on Thursday for its cheap share price. It is the first public campaign for his $600 million multistrategy fund, Sparta Capital, which said it has had six private meetings with the company, until the letter it published on Thursday. In the letter, Tuil said the Wood share price is cheap enough to make it the target of a takeover and believes that it has sufficient cash for a share buyback.
BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab In Hidradenitis Suppurativa
* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Is Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency available in Australia?
Ether or ETH is a token used as a mode of payment within the blockchain ecosystem of Ethereum. The central bank of Australia’s white paper on its CBDC project suggests that Ethereum’s blockchain could be used as a platform. ETH tokens can be traded on exchanges. However, the...
Italian 12-month bill yield down at two-month at auction
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fell at an auction on Friday, touching the lowest level since mid-October.
BRIEF-Grubhub, Kiwibot Partner For Robot Delivery On College Campuses
* GRUBHUB AND KIWIBOT PARTNER FOR ROBOT DELIVERY ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of cenbank meetings
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar, while investors held back making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings with key focus on the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.20 per ounce, as of...
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says In Preparation For Industrial Action In BelgiumCo,Joint Venture Partner KLM Have Issued Travel Waiver For All Traveling To,From Brussels
* IN PREPARATION FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION IN BELGIUM, CO,JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KLM HAVE ISSUED TRAVEL WAIVER FOR ALL TRAVELING TO,FROM BRUSSELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3hi4q7a Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Coinbase Says Connection Issue Error Screen When Customers Attempt Crypto Sends On Coinbase Mobile App Has Been Resolved
* COINBASE- CONNECTION ISSUE ERROR SCREEN WHEN CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT CRYPTO SENDS ON COINBASE MOBILE APP HAS BEEN RESOLVED Source text:https://bit.ly/3BltX6k Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Sunshine Biopharma Inc- On December 6, 2022, Co Received Notice Of Delisting Or Failure To Satisfy A Continued Listing Rule Or Standard - Filing
* SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC- ON DECEMBER 6, 2022, CO RECEIVED NOTICE OF DELISTING OR FAILURE TO SATISFY A CONTINUED LISTING RULE OR STANDARD Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Adamas One Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange
* ADAMAS ONE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE. * ADAMAS ONE CORP - ANNOUNCES IT HAS COMMENCED TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "JEWL." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
