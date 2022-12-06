Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Pottery Barn Announces Global Collaboration With Deepika Padukone
* POTTERY BARN ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH DEEPIKA PADUKONE
Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use
Dec 9 (Reuters) - An Australian court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the country's competition regulator against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising, the regulator said on Friday. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says In Preparation For Industrial Action In BelgiumCo,Joint Venture Partner KLM Have Issued Travel Waiver For All Traveling To,From Brussels
* IN PREPARATION FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION IN BELGIUM, CO,JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KLM HAVE ISSUED TRAVEL WAIVER FOR ALL TRAVELING TO,FROM BRUSSELS
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
Italian 12-month bill yield down at two-month at auction
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fell at an auction on Friday, touching the lowest level since mid-October.
PwC invests $140 mln in China tourist hub for learning centre
HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - PwC said on Saturday it plans to invest more than 1 billion yuan ($140 million) to establish an education and innovation centre China's island province of Hainan, a tourism hub. The Reimagine Park project, to occupy 16 acres in Sanya in the Chinese southern...
Italian President Mattarella tests positive for COVID
ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 but has few symptoms beyond a slight fever, his office said in a statement on Saturday. Mattarella has cancelled his appointments for the coming days but will continue with his other duties in isolation from his apartment...
ADVISORY-Thai markets closed on Monday for holiday
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's financial markets will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, for a national holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
Is Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency available in Australia?
Ether or ETH is a token used as a mode of payment within the blockchain ecosystem of Ethereum. The central bank of Australia's white paper on its CBDC project suggests that Ethereum's blockchain could be used as a platform. ETH tokens can be traded on exchanges. However, the...
Lockerbie bomb maker suspect is in U.S. custody - Scottish prosecutors
LONDON (Reuters) - A man accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the United States, Scottish prosecutors said on Sunday. The United States had announced charges against Abu Agila Masud two years ago, and Scotland's...
Europe is simply switching gas dependency from Russia to U.S.-RIA cites Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Europe is simply switching from dependency on Russian gas to dependency on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, the RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday. European Union countries held emergency negotiations on Saturday as they attempt to line up...
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)
BRIEF-Coinbase Says Investigating Connection Issues Error Screen When Customers Attempt Crypto Sends On Coinbase Mobile App
* INVESTIGATING CONNECTION ISSUES ERROR SCREEN WHEN CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT CRYPTO SENDS ON COINBASE MOBILE APP
UPDATE 1-Trade panel sides with Mexico, Canada in auto rules dispute, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A dispute panel under a regional trade pact has sided with Mexico and Canada against the United States in a disagreement over regional content requirements for the auto sector, Mexico's presidency said on Friday in a tweet that was later deleted. "The decision could...
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 9
AIR FRANCE-KLM The airline on Thursday resolved that the functions of Anne-Marie Couderc as chair of the board would be extended until the term of her mandate as director, and that it would hold a vote on duty continuation beyond chair age limit. VALEO. The French car parts maker on...
EU proposes delaying medical devices law by four years to prevent shortages
LONDON (Reuters) - The EU Health Commissioner on Friday proposed delaying the deadline for companies to comply with a new law regulating medical devices from 2024 to as late as 2028, a major change she said is needed to prevent shortages of lifesaving equipment. The announcement, which confirmed a Reuters...
Twitter to relaunch subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday
(Reuters) - Twitter Inc will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday at a higher price for Apple users, the company said in a tweet on Saturday. The revamped service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post...
