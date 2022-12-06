ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Nimmo staying with Mets on $162M, 8-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is staying with the free-spending New York Mets, agreeing to a $162 million, eight-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is subject...
Mets add latest pricey arm, land Japanese ace Senga for $75M

NEW YORK (AP)Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press early Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. It is the...
