UPDATE 1-Italy's Webuild to fund wages for Clough employees involved in Snowy 2.0 project
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild said it had provided funds for payment of wages to cash-strapped contractor Clough Group's employees, who are involved in the Snowy 2.0 project in Australia. "Webuild's funding will ensure that works will continue on this project and that all of the workers...
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
UPDATE 1-Albertsons says Washington AG denied request for injunction to stop dividend payout
(Recasts headline, adds detail, background) Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery chain Albertsons Companies Inc said that Washington State Court had denied a request of preliminary injunction by the state's Attorney General to prevent the company from paying $4 billion to shareholders in a special dividend. The court has extended...
Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use
Dec 9 (Reuters) - An Australian court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the country's competition regulator against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising, the regulator said on Friday. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
BRIEF-Senti Bio Says Highlights Preclinical Data From Logic-Gated Gene Circuit CAR-NK Cell Therapy SENTI-202
* SENTI BIO HIGHLIGHTS PRECLINICAL DATA FROM LOGIC-GATED GENE CIRCUIT CAR-NK CELL THERAPY SENTI-202 AT ASH ANNUAL MEETING AND INVESTOR EVENT. * SENTI-202 IS ON TRACK FOR IND FILING IN 2H 2023
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 9
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 7.2% in the 12 months through November, compared with an 8% rise in the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for final demand likely remained unchanged at 0.2% in November. Excluding food and energy, the PPI likely rose 0.2% in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. In the 12 months through November, the core PPI likely increased 5.9%, after rising 6.7% in October. Separately, the University of Michigan is set to report that preliminary December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment likely rose to 56.9 from 56.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, data from the Commerce Department will likely show wholesale inventories rose 0.8% in October, the same rate at which they increased in September. The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2022, in Washington. A Delaware federal court is scheduled to hold oral arguments on cancer-screening company Guardant Health Inc and its founders' motion to dismiss a trade-secret lawsuit brought by genetic-analysis company Illumina Inc. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report the Canadian industries' capacity utilisation data for the third quarter. LIVECHAT-REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath, discusses hedge fund performance and trends to expect next year. (1015/1515) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
PwC invests $140 mln in China tourist hub for learning centre
HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - PwC said on Saturday it plans to invest more than 1 billion yuan ($140 million) to establish an education and innovation centre China's island province of Hainan, a tourism hub. The Reimagine Park project, to occupy 16 acres in Sanya in the Chinese southern...
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Toshiba's preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
(In 4th paragraph, corrects to show that valuation does not include debt, but buyout would be partly funded by loans by the banks) TOKYO/HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, has moved closer to securing financing from banks, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
Fed discount window borrowing is edging up, but is it a problem?
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Borrowing at a key Federal Reserve facility long associated with providing emergency loans to banks has been edging higher, recently climbing to over $10 billion for the first time in more than two years, a development market participants are eyeing for signs it could herald trouble in the financial system.
BRIEF-Poseida Therapeutics Says Presents Preclinical Data From P-FVIII-101 Gene Therapy For Hemophilia A
* PRESENTS PRECLINICAL DATA FROM P-FVIII-101 GENE THERAPY FOR HEMOPHILIA A AT 64TH ASH ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION. * DATA ESTABLISHES PRECLINICAL PROOF OF PRINCIPLE FOR TREATMENT OF HEMOPHILIA A ACROSS ALL AGES, WHICH COULD POTENTIALLY LEAD TO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab In Hidradenitis Suppurativa
* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA
Healius’ (ASX:HLS) shares on investors’ radar today, here’s why
Healius’ CEO and manging director, Malcolm Parmenter will step down from his position from 1 March 2023. Existing CFO and COO, Maxine Jaquet will be the new CEO of Healius. Healius has sold its Montserrat Day Hospital to Nexus Hospitals for an enterprise value of around AU$138.6 million. Australian...
2 TSX dividend stocks to watch before 2023 begins
BCE Inc. (BCE) paid a quarterly dividend of C$ 0.92 per share. Adjusted EBITDA of BCE Inc. in Q3 2022 was C$ 2,588 million. Most investors prefer dividend stocks because they provide a steady stream of income. Dividend stocks are those companies that pay out a portion of their profits to shareholders regularly. There is a general perception that dividend-paying companies are stable, growth-oriented, and always prioritize their shareholders.
BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries Says Scope Of Financing Remain Same With Co Raising $150,000
* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD - CONDITIONS, SCOPE OF FINANCING REMAIN SAME WITH CO RAISING $150,000 COMPRISED OF 600,000 COMMON SHARES AT $0.25 PER SHARE
Wood Group must buy back shares to avoid takeovers - investor
LONDON (Reuters) - Former Elliot Management activist fund manager Franck Tuil publicly took oilfield services provider Wood Plc to task on Thursday for its cheap share price. It is the first public campaign for his $600 million multistrategy fund, Sparta Capital, which said it has had six private meetings with the company, until the letter it published on Thursday. In the letter, Tuil said the Wood share price is cheap enough to make it the target of a takeover and believes that it has sufficient cash for a share buyback.
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says In Preparation For Industrial Action In BelgiumCo,Joint Venture Partner KLM Have Issued Travel Waiver For All Traveling To,From Brussels
* IN PREPARATION FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION IN BELGIUM, CO,JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KLM HAVE ISSUED TRAVEL WAIVER FOR ALL TRAVELING TO,FROM BRUSSELS
UPDATE 1-EU watchdog warns on waning effectiveness of antibody COVID drugs
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's health regulator on Friday raised concerns over the decreasing effectiveness of COVID-19 antibody therapies to treat patients as emerging virus variants are challenging treatment approaches. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have both gone a step further...
Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of cenbank meetings
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar, while investors held back making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings with key focus on the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.20 per ounce, as of...
