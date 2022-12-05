Read full article on original website
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark AirportMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Half a Million Dollars for New Trail Projects in Morris County
New trail projects are recommended for funding in Morris County, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Eight new trail projects in Morris County were recommended by the Trail Construction Grant Advisory Committee to receive a total of $528,265.
48 bears killed so far in hunt
Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Forty-eight bears had been killed as of Thursday, Dec. 8; 21 were taken in Sussex County. Thirteen were killed in Warren County,...
Raritan, Hillsborough candidates ask judge for recount in close races
Two candidates seeking recounts in close Somerset County local races need to convince a Superior Court judge that there is reason to believe the votes were counted incorrectly. Republican Frank DelRocco lost his bid for a seat on the Raritan Borough Council by seven votes against Democrat Adam Armahizer. In...
Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office swears in new assistant prosecutor
FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announce the hiring of Erin Bolte as assistant prosecutor for the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office. Erin Bolte was sworn in by the Honorable Stephen B. Rubin, J.S.C. (ret.) on Monday, December 5 at the Historic Hunterdon...
Mendham recount set for Friday, likely followed by a lawsuit
A race for Mendham Township Committee where Democratic challenger Lauren Spirig leads incumbent Thomas Baio by two votes heads to recount on Friday, and probably a court fight after that, increasing the possibility that no one will be sworn in when the governing body reorganizes next month. Republicans are expected...
Eric R. Carr
Eric Ray Carr passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 60. Born in Sussex to the late Ethamer and Geraldine (Still) Carr, Eric attended High Point Regional High School and lived in the Sussex-Wantage area for most of his life until moving to Westtown, N.Y.
Ocean County Resident Celebrates 106th Birthday
LAKEWOOD – Join in wishing Harrogate Resident Jeannette Mazur a Happy 106th birthday!. Born on November 23 in Newark and spending most of her life in Union County, Jeannette also lived six years in Iowa and six years in Illinois to be closer to her grandchildren. After high school...
Several giant warehouses on the way for Chester--Dec. 7 hearing postponed for additional 166,000 sf warehouse
Sugar Loaf Industrial Park, one of Chester’s three industrial parks, is undergoing several major additions in the form of new and upcoming warehouse projects, in different phases of development. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming:. First is the Westervelt Warehouse, originally submitted by Ryan Westervelt in early...
Dry cleaners failed to remediate polluted property in N.J. town, lawsuit says
New Jersey officials have sued a dry-cleaning business in Bergen County, claiming a hazardous chemical used as a degreaser and scouring solvent has posed a health hazard to nearby residents for many years. Current and former owners of the business, located at 46 Grove St. in Elmwood Park, have been...
Beloved Pub Owner Turning over the Keys to New Staff
Growing up in Orange County I must have passed Loughran's Irish Pub at least once a week. Since I moved to Ulster County, I don't get down to Salisbury Mills that often but I can say that it would be weird to drive down Route 94 by Loughran's and not see it open.
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
NJ officials not surprised by low number of bears killed so far in hunt
Just 21 bears had been reported to weigh stations after the first full day of New Jersey's bear hunt this week, but officials were not surprised by the low numbers, given the foggy and damp weather and the court-ordered delay in the season's start. Dave Golden, the state's assistant commissioner...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
Hunters head to woods, protesters stay away as NJ's first bear season in two years begins
New Jersey's first black bear hunt in two years got underway in earnest on Wednesday, with the first kill of the season reported in Sussex County and anti-hunt protesters keeping their distance. A day after a state court lifted an emergency stay that had delayed the harvest, hunters headed into...
Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, troopers attend 15th annual Project Blue Light in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan and a contingent of troopers on Dec. 2 attended the 15th annual Project Blue Light in Belvidere. The event, which is organized by Donna Lamonaco, widow of Trooper Philip J. Lamonaco, honors all the Warren County law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Rockslide closes Route 611 at Northampton County border (UPDATE)
A rockslide has closed a portion of Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, where damage earlier this year closed the busy two-lane road for several weeks. The rockslide was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 611 in Monroe County, between the Northampton County line and...
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Streetlight Question
What is the procedure for having streetlights fixed?. Anyone can report an outage or problem to O&R here. All you need is the 10-digit number on the poll, as pictured below. Some elected officials also have a portal you can use so they can report it as well. - -...
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
