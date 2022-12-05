ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

advertisernewssouth.com

48 bears killed so far in hunt

Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Forty-eight bears had been killed as of Thursday, Dec. 8; 21 were taken in Sussex County. Thirteen were killed in Warren County,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Raritan, Hillsborough candidates ask judge for recount in close races

Two candidates seeking recounts in close Somerset County local races need to convince a Superior Court judge that there is reason to believe the votes were counted incorrectly. Republican Frank DelRocco lost his bid for a seat on the Raritan Borough Council by seven votes against Democrat Adam Armahizer. In...
RARITAN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mendham recount set for Friday, likely followed by a lawsuit

A race for Mendham Township Committee where Democratic challenger Lauren Spirig leads incumbent Thomas Baio by two votes heads to recount on Friday, and probably a court fight after that, increasing the possibility that no one will be sworn in when the governing body reorganizes next month. Republicans are expected...
MENDHAM, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Eric R. Carr

Eric Ray Carr passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 60. Born in Sussex to the late Ethamer and Geraldine (Still) Carr, Eric attended High Point Regional High School and lived in the Sussex-Wantage area for most of his life until moving to Westtown, N.Y.
SUSSEX, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ

