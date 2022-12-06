Read full article on original website
Patrick G Henry
5d ago
All the media could dredge up were some of the most unflattering pictures they could find of her. She was a fox but the media didn't like her. She was a little to right leaning for their taste ... apparently. Rest in peace sweet Kristie.
Reply
17
Mariella Martinez
5d ago
😯 Oh no. Wow. Loved her character Rebecca on Cheers back when 📺 was great. Rest in peace Kristie Alley. 🕊 🕊 🕊
Reply(3)
16
Taurus Lady
5d ago
she was beautiful and a great actress. I liked her very much. sad dying of cancer so fast. 😪 my condolences RIP 🙏❤
Reply
8
Comments / 38