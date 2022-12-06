ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Fog Will Dominate the Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy fog will develop in the early morning hours on Monday. It will become denser by dawn and eventually evaporate around mid-morning. Drivers should use caution and avoid using their bright lights. There will be fog inland and along the coastal waterways. Boaters should avoid hitting the water until after the fog evaporates. Aside from the fog, conditions will be sunny and pleasant for a day on the water. Expect a high of 79 Saturday, and a low of 61. The humidity will be at a comfortable level, with no rain in the forecast for the next five days. Slight to moderate concentrations of Red Tide were reported in spots along Manatee County and Sarasota County beaches. Check for flags at the beach to see if the area has cleared.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog will develop overnight and should mostly clear out after 9am. Fog over the coastline and Gulf may stick around a bit longer. Boaters should plan on heading out mid to late morning on Sunday. Aside from the morning fog, it will be a beautiful day on the water, with a high of 77.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash on Interstate 75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10. The report states that the driver of the first vehicle,...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Joshua Morris Foundation gives 140 Christmas trees to Suncoast families

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What’s Christmas without a tree?. That’s the mindset of the people behind Thanks for Giving, a program set up by the Joshua Morris Foundation to get holiday trees in homes all over the Suncoast before Santa shimmies down the chimney. Each year, organizers raise enough to buy more than 100 trees so select families can pick and choose which will end up in their living rooms.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay. The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard. Removing the boat...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast gifts fill Bradenton Police trucks

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department teamed up with the Bradenton Blue Foundation to hold the annual Fill the Truck Event. Three vehicles, including a SWAT truck, were loaded to the brim with toys for children and teens this holiday season. Gifts were donated from Suncoast locals including local organizations such as the Bradenton Fire department and the Gator Lounge. All donations helped to benefit Hope Family Services.
BRADENTON, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton man is helping dozens of kids for Christmas

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Rich Turner and the Seabreeze Mobile Estates have purchased 48 bicycles that will go to Marine Corps Toys for Tots in Manatee County. Turner said for the past few years, at Christmas, residents raise money and gifts to donate to Toys-for-Tots. This year turner was able to take over the recycling campaign at Seabreeze. The campaign gives 1.8 cents for every crushed can and let Turner name which charity the money went to. Instead, he used it to purchase five bicycles as part of the bike drive.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl. Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota region's home sales decline 24% in October

As the pandemic-fueled scorching national housing market is rapidly cooling, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan statistical area is in the middle of the pack in terms of year-over-year decline in home sales. According to research by industry trade publication Construction Coverage, the region ranks No. 41 among the nation’s 61 midsize...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy