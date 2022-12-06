Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Fog Will Dominate the Morning
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy fog will develop in the early morning hours on Monday. It will become denser by dawn and eventually evaporate around mid-morning. Drivers should use caution and avoid using their bright lights. There will be fog inland and along the coastal waterways. Boaters should avoid hitting the water until after the fog evaporates. Aside from the fog, conditions will be sunny and pleasant for a day on the water. Expect a high of 79 Saturday, and a low of 61. The humidity will be at a comfortable level, with no rain in the forecast for the next five days. Slight to moderate concentrations of Red Tide were reported in spots along Manatee County and Sarasota County beaches. Check for flags at the beach to see if the area has cleared.
Mysuncoast.com
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog will develop overnight and should mostly clear out after 9am. Fog over the coastline and Gulf may stick around a bit longer. Boaters should plan on heading out mid to late morning on Sunday. Aside from the morning fog, it will be a beautiful day on the water, with a high of 77.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port to open Warm Mineral Springs Park “as expeditiously as possible”
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port held a special meeting to discuss the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park. The park closed on Sept. 27 after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10. The report states that the driver of the first vehicle,...
I-75 reopens after deadly crash in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a deadly crash that has closed part of I-75 in Venice.
Mysuncoast.com
Joshua Morris Foundation gives 140 Christmas trees to Suncoast families
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What’s Christmas without a tree?. That’s the mindset of the people behind Thanks for Giving, a program set up by the Joshua Morris Foundation to get holiday trees in homes all over the Suncoast before Santa shimmies down the chimney. Each year, organizers raise enough to buy more than 100 trees so select families can pick and choose which will end up in their living rooms.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay. The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard. Removing the boat...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast gifts fill Bradenton Police trucks
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department teamed up with the Bradenton Blue Foundation to hold the annual Fill the Truck Event. Three vehicles, including a SWAT truck, were loaded to the brim with toys for children and teens this holiday season. Gifts were donated from Suncoast locals including local organizations such as the Bradenton Fire department and the Gator Lounge. All donations helped to benefit Hope Family Services.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Deadly motorcycle crash causes Tampa road closure
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton man is helping dozens of kids for Christmas
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Rich Turner and the Seabreeze Mobile Estates have purchased 48 bicycles that will go to Marine Corps Toys for Tots in Manatee County. Turner said for the past few years, at Christmas, residents raise money and gifts to donate to Toys-for-Tots. This year turner was able to take over the recycling campaign at Seabreeze. The campaign gives 1.8 cents for every crushed can and let Turner name which charity the money went to. Instead, he used it to purchase five bicycles as part of the bike drive.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl. Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.
fox13news.com
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota region's home sales decline 24% in October
As the pandemic-fueled scorching national housing market is rapidly cooling, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan statistical area is in the middle of the pack in terms of year-over-year decline in home sales. According to research by industry trade publication Construction Coverage, the region ranks No. 41 among the nation’s 61 midsize...
44th annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade
The parade was in downtown Punta Gorda and steps off from Charlotte Performing Arts Center, ending at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
41-year-old man flies out of SUV, killed in Venice crash, troopers say
VENICE, Fla — A 41-year-old man was killed at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in a Venice crash after he flew out of his SUV, troopers say. A 36-year-old man, driving a van, merged onto northbound Interstate 75 from Jacaranda Boulevard and hit an SUV traveling in the center lane, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
