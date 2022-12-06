Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said it arrested a man wanted on an Indiana murder charge Friday at a downtown bus station. Tayshawn Newman, 21, is a suspect in the April 2020 murder in Richmond, Indiana, according to the Richmond Palladium-Item. Newman allegedly shot someone who complained about the quality of marijuana Newman sold him and wanted a refund, the story said.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Fire Chief Lawson officially charged with drug crimes
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson has been formally charged with four felonies, all drug charges dating back as many as two years. In a filing with the Sparks Justice Court, Lawson was given the following felony charges:. Conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act,...
2news.com
Suspect Shot By Police Identified
Earlier this week, police said Lewis was in critical condition. Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man arrested for lewdness with a child after 2 years on the run
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada man wanted for three counts of lewdness with a child under 14 by a person over 18 has been arrested after more than two years on the run. Sparks Police received a report of sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl by a family member in August of 2020. The police identified Randolph Patrick as the suspect. He then fled Nevada after learning the relatives had been told and that a police report had been filed.
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man shot by the Reno Police Department in downtown Reno is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man, the Page County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray, Virginia, area...
February prelim set for accused killer of Fernley teenager
A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March has been found competent to stand trial and ordered to appear at a two-day preliminary hearing in February.
mynews4.com
One stabbed at apartment complex off Robinhood Drive in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department responded to two separate stabbings within hours Thursday morning. The second stabbing was reported at an apartment complex off Robinhood Drive just before 10:30 a.m. on December 8. Police did not release specifics surrounding the stabbing or...
KOLO TV Reno
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in south Reno fitness center thefts arrested
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program on Wednesday said it arrested a suspect in a series of vehicle burglaries at a south Reno fitness center. Russell Lee Garner, 51, of Reno was booked Tuesday on 12 counts, including vehicle burglary, obtaining money under false pretenses, identity theft and credit card fraud.
2news.com
Former Sparks Fire Chief facing multiple drug charges
Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson was charged with four felony drug charges. The charges were filed at the Sparks Justice Court on Friday. Lawson is facing charges of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two charges of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with a gang enhancement.
KOLO TV Reno
Chili Cash & Carry
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chili Cash & Carry is returning to The Wedge Ceramics Studio this weekend. Local artists have worked to create hundreds of ceramic bowls that will be set out. For $30, you can pick out a handmade bowl and get it filled with chili catered by Bone Appetit BBQ Food Truck. You can also particpate in the food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada by bringing three non-perishable food items and you’ll receive a handmade ceramic ornament.
KOLO TV Reno
Controversial gunshot detector sensors to be placed in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2021, the Reno-Sparks area reported 33 homicide victims and of those 28 died from gunshot wounds, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. Now, the Sparks Police Department is waiting for the installation of new technology that they say could help officers respond to shootings faster.
KOLO TV Reno
Christmas shopping spree for 25 children on Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Twenty-five children in need got to go Christmas shopping at Kohl’s in Reno on Saturday. It was an effort by the Hot August Nights Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. The children were selected based on need and were not the recipients...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Thursday. The crash happened in the 1400 block of North Carson Street at around 5:50 p.m. According to the Carson City firefighters, the unknown driver of the vehicle reportedly hit a fence. The car...
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Toy Run 2022 holiday collection results
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Toy Run collected thousands of toys and $100,000 in donations to help bring a merry Christmas to local children in northern Nevada. Volunteers sorted through the toys Friday, December 9, 2022 to divide them up by age group for the big event the following day when 25 charities will get the toys for the families they help.
2news.com
Local man selected to receive new smile
Just in time for the season of giving, the doctors at Northern Nevada Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeryselected Kyle Fox, 35, of Reno, out of over 530 local applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation that will replace his missing and broken teeth with a brand-new custom-made prosthesis. The father...
KOLO TV Reno
New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
KOLO TV Reno
Central Nevada Health District established
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Health has approved the creation of the Central Nevada Health District. The new board will be the third servicing rural communities in the Silver State and will begin fully implementing services starting July 1, 2023. They will be providing public health preparedness,...
