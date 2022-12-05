Read full article on original website
Sharon "Shea" Russell Taylor - Laurens
Sharon “Shea” Russell Taylor, age 55, of 414 Frontier Drive, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home. Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Keith Lamar and Melbra “Meg” Dorn Russell. Shea was employed with Dietz and Watson. She loved listening to Elvis and Prince, enjoyed crafting and cooking, and was an avid Softball and Tar Heel fan.
Charles Metz - Laurens
Charles Metz, age 84, of Laurens, and husband of the late Phyllis Anne Sutherland Metz for 58 years, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at PRISMA Healthcare – Hillcrest Hospital. Charles was born to Mildred Funchess Metz and Jacob Leonard Metz at their home in Lexington, SC. He was...
Michael Eugene Morris - Joanna
Michael Eugene Morris, 57, husband of Donna Morris, resident of Milton Road in Joanna, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Born February 7, 1965, in Clinton, SC, he was a son of Dorothy Hazel Bigham of Mauldin, and Maxie Eugene Morris (Dana) of Leavenworth, KS. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and retired from SCDOT after 30 plus years of service. After retiring, he enjoyed working as a softball umpire, playing golf, and cheering on the Clinton Red Devils and The Carolina Gamecocks.
John Vernon Sebastian, Jr. - Clinton
John Vernon Sebastian, Jr., age 74, passed away December 4, 2022 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. John was born November 25, 1948 and was the son of the late John Vernon Sebastian, Sr. and the late Elsie Mae Riddle Sebastian. He was raised in North Wilkesboro in Wilkes County, NC, he was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and received a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in Humanities, and he was also US Army Veteran and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. John was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church in Clinton, SC. He was an avid reader and loved the music of Bob Dylan.
Arrest Report for December 8
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Nikeria Griffin – Newberry. -Public disorderly conduct. Brandon Carter – Greenwood...
Spectrum announces $50,000 donation to Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board
Spectrum will donate $50,000 to Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board (LCDSNB) through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved communities where Spectrum operates. LCDSNB will use the donation to provide...
Laurens Christmas Market returns this weekend
The Laurens Christmas Market, a curated outdoor shopping experience, returns to the historic square on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10am-4pm. Laurens Christmas Market is located between Verdins Too and City Hall. Stop by and check out local artists, makers, and growers. Laurens Christmas Market will also be held on Saturday,...
City of Clinton adds two paid holidays but balks at a third day off at Christmas
Clinton City Council modified, on a 5-2 vote, the city staff’s recommendation regarding paid holidays in their monthly meeting on Monday night. The recommendation adds two holidays - Veterans Day and Juneteenth (a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States) - but also gives city employees three days off at Christmas.
Santa making a stop for story time at the Clinton Library
The Clinton Library doesn’t have a chimney, but that won’t stop Santa from visiting the library on December 8 for a special story time. Listen to Miss Dottie read from the Polar Express, enjoy yummy Christmas goodies, and take pictures with the man in red. It all starts at 4pm. Wear your pajamas if you want and climb aboard the holiday train.
Blackstock Battlefield ranger-guided hike slated for Saturday
On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. On every second Saturday of the month, the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger-Guided Hike...
Laurens man dies in head-on collision on Hwy. 14
One person is dead after a head-on collision on Hwy. 14 on Wednesday morning, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The incident occurred around 6:20am, approximately 2.3 miles west of Laurens. A 1995 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and passed another vehicle in a lawful passing...
Flybar, Inc. establishing distribution operations in Greenwood County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Flybar, Inc., a premier sporting toy company, today announced plans to establish distribution operations in Greenwood County. The company’s $8 million investment will create 36 new jobs. Founded in 1918 as the “original pogo stick company,” Flybar, Inc. has become one of the largest pogo...
Clinton City Council celebrates team efforts
The Clinton City Council celebrated team efforts at its regular monthly meeting Monday evening. Council Member Gary Kuykendall complimented the City Staff on the holiday beauty of Uptown Clinton, and council was told the hard work was a team effort. Mayor Bob McLean complimented the Clinton High varsity football, boys...
District 56 board approves retention stipend for employees
In a called meeting of the Laurens County School District 56 School Board of Trustees on Wednesday evening, the Board approved a recommendation by the administration to amend the ARP/ESSER plan to provide retention stipends to its current employees. "We feel our staff has gone above and beyond the call...
