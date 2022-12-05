John Vernon Sebastian, Jr., age 74, passed away December 4, 2022 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. John was born November 25, 1948 and was the son of the late John Vernon Sebastian, Sr. and the late Elsie Mae Riddle Sebastian. He was raised in North Wilkesboro in Wilkes County, NC, he was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and received a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in Humanities, and he was also US Army Veteran and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. John was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church in Clinton, SC. He was an avid reader and loved the music of Bob Dylan.

CLINTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO