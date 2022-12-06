Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
Reconciliation Ministries expanding furniture thrift store to provide more jobs to men in recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Men trying to turn away from addiction can find faith, hope and jobs through Reconciliation Ministries in Columbia. Soon, the ministry's mission is growing as the organization plans to expand their furniture thrift store to employ more men in recovery like Mike Leonard Gailliard. "This store...
Orangeburg business expanding opportunities recreation with the help of $5 million federal loan
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $981 million into expanding market opportunities for rural businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the country. $5 million is going to one business in Orangeburg County. The Max Family Entertainment Center is a one stop shop for fun in Orangeburg.
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
Pharmaceutical company says it will create 94 jobs in Richland county expansion
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer that has called Richland County home for the last 25 years is planning a multi-million dollar expansion. The Ritedose Corporation, which makes aseptic sterile, single-dose medication, will be investing $81 million into the project and expects to create...
$655,000 sewer expansion in Orangeburg County approved
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — By this this time next year a new sewer line will be installed in two neighborhoods in Orangeburg County. The project was just approved Wednesday afternoon by the state's joint bond review committee. Many residents say this project was long overdue. The South Carolina Joint...
Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
New development coming to Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Redevelopment in West Columbia just got a shot in the arm with the sale of a near 38-acre property along Sunset Boulevard, according to NAI Columbia. The property will become Langley Pointe, a mixed-used development with housing and commercial components. The $60 million project, located...
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
Bethune bridge renamed after a former town judge, county magistrate
BETHUNE, S.C. — Driving into Bethune down Highway 1, drivers have seen many changes as the bridge has undergone repairs for years. Now, the bridge has a new name to honor lifelong resident Ted Davis. "This whole thing was totally unexpected, and I was shocked," Ted Davis said. Family...
Fairfield residents, leaders meet to map out the counties future
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Residents and community leaders of Fairfield County spent their Tuesday mapping out what they want the area to look like. It comes after Fairfield was one of 25 communities awarded the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Grant. This federal grant helps the county host meetings, develop a committee and apply for other grants to help move their county forward.
Nonprofit using music, art as source of healing for Columbia youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A music video shoot was held Saturday at the Richland Library for a Midlands nonprofit working to support young people through the arts. They're called Weight of Words Society, Inc. and they use things like poetry, videography, and dance to help children have new experiences and overcome emotional challenges and trauma.
Family Fortitude Fair connects Sumter residents with free resources
SUMTER, S.C. — The Family Fortitude Fair on Thursday aimed to connect Sumter residents with community resources. Community organizations YWCA of the Upper Lowlands and Family Ties partnered at the North Hope Center to give out school supplies, toiletries and other household items. "I don’t believe in saying that...
Midlands community remembers Vince Ford for legacy of service and leadership
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands community is honoring Vince Ford's legacy today after the leader passed away at 64-years-old. Ford served as the senior vice president of community affairs for Prisma Health, he worked on the Richland One Board of School Commissioners and volunteered with many different organizations. "When...
One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season. "I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."
wach.com
SC Department of Revenue issues first set of Tax Rebates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says it has finished issuing more than a million rebates from returns filed before an October deadline. The Department said on Wednesday that over $942 million worth of rebates had been issued over a span of four weeks as part of a series of rebates. The rebates were issued to eligible taxpayers who filed returns by October 17.
American Airlines restarting nonstop service between Columbia, LaGuardia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frequent fliers rejoice: American Airlines is bringing back nonstop flights between Columbia and New York. Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) announced on Friday that American Airlines would be restarting nonstop service to LaGuardia Airport and travelers can book flights as soon as Saturday (Dec. 10). That said,...
12 Camden agencies receive grant money from accommodations tax funds
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has recieved its cycle of Accommodations Tax Grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and during the last City Council Meeting, the ATAX committee met to discuss which organizations would see the funds. The Accommodations Tax Grant is provided from revenue by the...
