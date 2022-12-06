ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Longtime New Philadelphia woman celebrates 100th birthday in Ashland

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzMvi_0jYYVgvj00

ASHLAND − Betty Stutz recently celebrated her 100th birthday at The Inn at Ashland Woods.

Stutz has been a part of facility's family since May of 2021.

She had lived in New Philadelphia all her life until 2016, when she moved to Ashland to be closer to family.

She has two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

The staff, residents, Western Reserve group and Hospice of North Central were honored to share the day with her.

Comments / 4

War of Games
5d ago

happy birthday!! my grandmother would have been 100 she died at 85 this lady and her family are so lucky she gets to meet her great grandchildren such a blessing.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Vintage Photos of Christmas in Cleveland Throughout the 20th Century

With Public Square all done up and Nela Park's light display dazzling audiences once again, let's take a look at how Cleveland has decorated for and celebrated Christmas through the years, including parades, department store displays and more. It's all nostalgia. It's all peace and love.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
Recycling Today

Battle Motors, Ohio officials celebrate 434 new jobs

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (TeamNEO) and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corp. to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs in Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
waldina.com

Happy 120th Birthday Margaret Hamilton

Today is the the 120th birthday of the actress that played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz: Margaret Hamilton. She spent the next 45 years of her life frightening every child she came into contact with, not purposely, just because she was the most famous and first witch they ever knew. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Next Best Friends Make Great Christmas Presents

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It comes at the perfect time for holiday shopping. 39 dogs available for adoption at the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office. The office is seeing more dogs lately. Dog Warden Jon Barber says these aren’t strays roaming the streets,...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKBN

Local food pantry closing its doors Thursday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is the last day for the Oasis Food Ministry in Columbiana. The pantry is located at First Christian Church. Volunteers running Oasis said they notified church leaders they needed to step down back in August. When no replacements were found, they decided December 8 would be the last day.
COLUMBIANA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
AKRON, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season

Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
WADSWORTH, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy