Ventura County, CA

Roundup: Man hospitalized in Highway 126 crash, verdicts issued in 2020 Ventura homicide

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
 5 days ago
Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Camarillo man hospitalized after Highway 126 crash

VENTURA – A 73-year-old Camarillo man suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash when he swerved off Highway 126 and down an embankment on Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. along eastbound Highway 126 just after the interchange with Highway 101.

California Highway Patrol officers responded and found the driver trapped inside his 1999 sport utility vehicle.

The Ventura Fire Department extricated the driver from the car. He was then transported to Ventura County Medical Center via ambulance for treatment. No further updates on his condition were immediately available.

CHP investigators said the crash happened when, for reasons under investigation, the driver swerved off the road and rolled down an embankment until the car collided with a tree. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can provide information to investigators with the Ventura-area CHP office at 805-662-2640.

Final verdicts reached in 2020 homicide at Ventura parking structure

VENTURA –Two suspects were convicted last week after a nine-week trial for a 2020 homicide at a Ventura parking structure, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Raymond Bolanos, 27, of Oxnard, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Alejandro Hernandez, 21, of Ventura. He also was convicted of attempted murder and multiple firearm violations.

Julian Nunez, 29, of Santa Paula, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and several firearm violations.

The charges stem from a shooting on Jan. 18, 2020 at the parking structure at Harbor Boulevard and California Street.

Prosecutors said Hernandez had been standing with a group of people outside a parked car in the structure when Bolanos and Nunez approached the group in a red sports car. Multiple shots were fired from the car, killing Hernandez and injuring another person in the group, prosecutors said.

Bolanos faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life, plus 39 years and four months in state prison. Nunez faces a maximum sentence of 34 years and four months in state prison. The pair are set to be sentenced Jan. 20 in Ventura County Superior Court.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

