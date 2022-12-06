ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student arrested after using stun gun on Wichita school employee

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

A teenager used a stun gun on a Wichita Public school employee, who was attempting to calm down a heated argument between the student and her mother.

Police say it happened Monday morning during drop off at Woodman Elementary School, 2500 S. Hiram in Wichita. A girl, 13 was arguing with her mother who was dropping her off, and a school employee attempted to intervene.

That's when the teen used a stun-gun device to shock the employee.  Officers arrested the girl.  The employee was not identified, but received scratches, and did not need medical care.

