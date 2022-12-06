3 people stabbed, Victoria Police officers have 1 person in custody

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 7 p.m. Monday evening Victoria Police Officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in Victoria and three people were stabbed. Those three individuals were transported to area hospitals. A VPD officer said that they have one suspect in custody. This is a developing story we will have more details later.

