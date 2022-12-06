ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

3 people stabbed, Victoria Police officers have 1 person in custody

By Adam Seibel
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvNej_0jYYTzWi00

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 7 p.m. Monday evening Victoria Police Officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in Victoria and three people were stabbed. Those three individuals were transported to area hospitals. A VPD officer said that they have one suspect in custody. This is a developing story we will have more details later.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Several arrested on drug-related charges in Queen City Park

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Dec. 5, members of the Crossroads HIDTA Taskforce conducted several investigations in Queen City Park related to the sale of illegal narcotics. The unit, comprised of officers from the Victoria Police Department’s Special Crimes Units, deputies from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers from the Victoria DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID), arrested seven...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crime: Lavaca County authorities search for suspects involved in ATM burglaries

SHINER, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a burglary took place at Beas Place in Shiner. The suspects broke the front glass door and pried open the ATM machine located inside. They then exited the store with a undisclosed amount of money. The Gonzales Police Department also reported that moments before Beas Place was burglarized, a...
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD: One person arrested accused of speeding and crashing into a parked truck

  VICTORIA, Texas – Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning an officer with the Victoria Police Department tried to stop a red charger accused of racing on Laurent St. As the driver approached Sam Houston he lost control and jumped the curb. The driver crashed into an unoccupied white truck parked in the Family Dollar parking lot. The driver of the...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Starr district attorney’s office vehicle used in smuggling attempt

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County district attorney’s office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an alleged traffic violation, and the vehicle displayed […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
Q92

Triple-Stabbing Suspect Charged With Murder and Aggravated Assault

It seems like the last few weeks in Victoria have been active with crime and some of them have been very serious! Yesterday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers contacted the suspect and...
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

Fatal shooting in Refugio County

A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
WOODSBORO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Oversized load ‘clips’ powerline on Main Street

Photo courtesy: Carolina Astrain VICTORIA, Texas – According to the Victoria Police Department, at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers responded to 3809 N. Main St. in response to a possible hit and run crash. After the investigation, authorities discovered that there was no hit-and-run. Instead, an oversized load did “clip” a line, but no damage was done to...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

18-year-old woman killed in shooting near Victoria apartment complex

VICTORIA, Texas – A woman has passed away from gunshot wounds she sustained after she was found with fatal gunshot wounds at a Victoria apartment complex. The Victoria Police Department said that on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at around 12:40 a.m., VPD officers responded to 2309 Leary Lane in response to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A off-duty captain detains male subject attempting to steal over $500 in merchandise

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Bill Hedges assisted with an arrest over the weekend while shopping at Tractor Supply Company in El Campo. At approximately 1:40 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3, the off-duty captain observed a male subject open a DeWalt box at TSC. He recognized the subject as 64-year-old El Campo resident Domingo Aldape...
EL CAMPO, TX
KIII TV3

Scammers banking on you sharing that heartbreaking Facebook post

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Be careful what you share. The Better Business Bureau warns that scams in local buy-and-sell Facebook groups are on the rise and the scammers are banking on you sharing their fake posts, which are usually heartbreaking. The posts are attention-grabbing and often pull at your...
BEE COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Part of Crestwood Drive to close Friday morning

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 9, Crestwood Drive will close for paving operations between Windsor Street and Bluebonnet Drive. The closure will take place from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting. All businesses and homes will remain accessible in the construction area. Drivers can avoid traffic delays by seeking alternate routes. The construction is part of the $3,786,996...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero shooting leaves one man injured

CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking...
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy