Tips to prevent a Christmas tree fire this holiday season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Did you buy a live Christmas tree this year? If you did, you are at risk of a fire. Gabriel Hammet, a Fire Marshal has some tips on how to prevent a tree fire. Hammet says the best location to keep your Christmas tree...
Don’t Drink and Drive, making the right choice after your holiday parties
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas less than three weeks away, that means holiday parties and events are going to start picking up day after day. Typically, these festivities will include alcohol. Which means the chances of you encountering an impaired driver on Idaho’s roadways are high this time of year.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash - Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
I.T.D. getting crews ready to battle adverse road conditions this winter
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public aren’t the only ones preparing for a winter storm. “We like to get out there before the snow freezes to the road,” said Chuck Sharp, I.T.D’s local maintenance foremen in Twin Falls. I.T.D. has been hard at work the...
Christmas Train Show to take place this Saturday in Filer
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many people, setting up a train around your Christmas tree is a tradition. But this weekend, you have a chance to see model trains in action. The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are hosting their annual Christmas Train Show this Saturday. All of the displays are Christmas themed, including a Polar Express Train and Santa’s Village.
Twin Falls Woman, Passenger Injured in Crash Near Utah State Line
SNOWVILLE, Utah (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just north of Snowville, Utah that sent two people to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 2 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84 for a Nissan Rogue that struck the corner of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer. The Nissan overturned and slid off the shoulder hitting a parked moving van. The driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old Twin Falls woman, and her passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital; ISP said neither had been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Explorer was not injured. The crash partially blocked traffic for about three hours.
Popular food chain opening another new location in Idaho this month
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Idaho this month. Read on to learn more. Having a new pizza restaurant open in town is a great benefit for all local residents. It provides another tasty option for those looking for an enjoyable meal and contributes to the local economy by creating jobs in the area.
Furry Friday: Tips
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tips is a 5 year old Border Collie. He is up for adoption at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. You can contact them at this number. (208) 736-2299.
Tony’s 2T Auto - Twin Falls
Cellphones Responsible For Decline Of Twin Falls One-Night Stands
Dating has gotten much more complicated in recent years. It used to be people went out to bars and restaurants and engaged in conversation with strangers, and once in a while, something called a one-night stand would result. I'm convinced cell phones are responsible for bleak dating scenes in Twin Falls and throughout the world.
Seasonal Affective Disorder common during this time of year, what are the signs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the shorter days and less sunlight, people may notice a lack of energy or desire to do things during this time of year, for some these symptoms can turn into seasonal affective disorder. It is important to know that seasonal affective disorder is...
Clouds and fog ahead of more snow
Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
Movie night for a good cause at the Orpheum Theater
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Happening this weekend, a showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Orpheum Theater is giving the community an opportunity to help a local homeless shelter. Jaci Walker with Keller Williams Realty Group wanted to do something to give back to the community...
HS scores 12/10: Poky boys rout Idaho Falls, Snake River boys edge Buhl
BOYS BASKETBALL Pocatello 68, Idaho Falls 35 Krue Hales scored 16 points and Julian Bowie added 12 for the Thunder, who improve to 6-0 on the season. They return to action next week at the Owyhee Holiday Classic, which runs from Thursday-Saturday in Meridian. Grace Lutheran 33, Challis 25 ...
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho based company has made a splash on the international stage for its innovation in the world of Agri-Tech. Jerome-based Hempitecture won the top prize at New York Grow, a competition involving nearly 400 companies from around the world showcasing their unique developments in agriculture.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Backyard Farms
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Schouten’s had their eye on a property in Filer for years, after their third time considering a purchase, the land was theirs. “We homesteaded this property and about 2 years later we decided to start buying some animals and it just grew from there,” said Jim Schouten for Backyard Farms.
Logan Penner has preliminary hearing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Friday’s preliminary hearing for Logan Danial Penner, the judge granted a continuance for his preliminary hearing. Defense attorney Steven McRae asked for the continuance because the discovery process on both sides is taking a considerable amount of time. Prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs...
Gebauer, Frieda Armilda
HEYBURN—Frieda Armilda Ruhaak Gebauer, age 95, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Heyburn. Frieda was born on March 28,1927, on the family farm south of Akron, Colorado, to parents, Frank and Lois (Luellen) Ruhaak; she was the third of five children. She enjoyed growing up on the farm and all the experiences associated with farm life as well as close relationships with her brothers, sisters, cousins, and extended family. Frieda graduated from Goldenrod School, a one- room country school. Her mode of transportation to school was a one-horse buggy driven by her older brother and accompanied by her older sister. During the winter, her father would heat rocks by the heating stove during the night and then place them in the buggy in the morning for warmth on the ride to school.
Filer gets road conference win over Kimberly, prep basketball roundup
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team picked up a road Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win Thursday night. Filer moves to 2-0 in SCIC play (5-4 overall). Kimberly falls to 7-2 (1-1). Filer’s Josalyn Bailey led all scorers with 25 points. OTHER GIRLS SCORES. Burley...
