HEYBURN—Frieda Armilda Ruhaak Gebauer, age 95, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Heyburn. Frieda was born on March 28,1927, on the family farm south of Akron, Colorado, to parents, Frank and Lois (Luellen) Ruhaak; she was the third of five children. She enjoyed growing up on the farm and all the experiences associated with farm life as well as close relationships with her brothers, sisters, cousins, and extended family. Frieda graduated from Goldenrod School, a one- room country school. Her mode of transportation to school was a one-horse buggy driven by her older brother and accompanied by her older sister. During the winter, her father would heat rocks by the heating stove during the night and then place them in the buggy in the morning for warmth on the ride to school.

HEYBURN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO