Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
fortworthreport.org
After three months at Techstars program in Fort Worth, startup founders talk next steps
Glasses that can monitor vital signs. A smart resistance band. An app that helps autistic children learn vocabulary. These are ideas from startups brought to Fort Worth for three months as part of the Techstars Physical Health Accelerator. The program recruits startups from around the country and world that could...
The Lion King is coming to Fort Worth, sensory-friendly performance scheduled for January
Tony-award winning musical The Lion King is coming to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth this upcoming January.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth raises over $3 million for new school in Uvalde
As architects and community members come together to build a new school in Uvalde, they are grappling with a central question: How can they build a school that makes children feel safe, keeps them safe and doesn’t disrupt learning?. It’s possible they found the answer, with help from the...
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
CandysDirt.com
This Park Hill Tudor is a Rare Opportunity to Own Fort Worth History
“Rare opportunity” is probably an overused cliché. What’s a really rare item? Coins, stamps, baseball cards, memories, and meat. Furniture used to be “rare” but these days even “antiques” seem to be mass-produced and shipped from somewhere offshore. Opportunities might actually be the...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood
America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
inforney.com
Swiss chocolate firm lands in AllianceTexas north of Fort Worth
The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth will continue to ban short-term rentals in residential areas
Fort Worth City Council will keep its ban on short-term rentals in residential areas in place. The hot button issue has been debated in public meetings and online for months. Even as they discussed the policy during a Dec. 6 work session, council members said they were receiving “waves of emails” from constituents concerned about the policy proposals.
WATCH: Dallas Zoo introduces adorable baby hippo to the world along with name & gender
"She's only in week two of exploring and it's been really cool to see her grow and be fearless. She's a really curious little calf. "
fortworthreport.org
Uber Freight, Aurora expand autonomous freight project between Fort Worth and El Paso
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uber Freight, a leading logistics platform and partner for shippers and carriers, and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company, have announced the expansion of their autonomous pilot with a new commercial lane between Fort Worth and El Paso. The 600-mile lane across Texas launched in October and is supporting Uber Freight customers as they prepare for the 2022 holiday season.
fortworthreport.org
Thankful for 58 years of marriage, November photo contest winner tells heartwarming love story
Ed and Janet Kasper met on a blind date. They have now been married for 58 years, and are celebrating their 80th birthdays this year. The pair, who share two children and six grandchildren, have another thing in common: Their photo won the Fort Worth Report’s November photo contest, which asked readers to submit pictures of something they are grateful for. The Kaspers received a $50 gift card for Tricky Fish in southwest Fort Worth.
starlocalmedia.com
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas first facility in Texas to earn national award
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. Texas Health Dallas is the first facility in Texas and the fourth hospital in the nation to receive this level of...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
