On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO