28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County now available
The 28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County is now available, offering a comprehensive assessment of the health, economic well-being, education and safety of the County’s children. The following areas have shown improvement for the lives and well-being of Orange County’s youth:. Good Health:...
Long Beach looks forward to re-opening portions of Queen Mary
This past summer, the City of Long Beach completed another round of critical repairs to the Queen Mary and is moving into the final stages of repairs. Critical repair work ensures that the ship is safe for visitors when the City welcomes the community and Queen Mary fans back on board to enjoy sections of the ship by the end of the year.
Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.
12 Christmas wish list items to help make holidays merry and bright for formerly homeless individuals
Orange County Rescue Mission is calling on the local community to help deliver holiday cheer to over 290 formerly homeless men, women, and children living at the organization’s campuses. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents during the 14th annual Miracle at the Mission event at the Village of Hope. Adults without children will also receive a gift for Christmas.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 11, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Showers, mainly before 4pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Top Ten Stories for December 04 through December 10
Top Ten Stories for December 04 through December 10 include Leisure World bicycle theft, Long Beach homicide, and food Distribution. Top Ten Stories for December 04 through December 10 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic...
Seven day local weather forecast for December 11 through December 17
Seven day local weather forecast for December 11 through December 17. Wind advisory in effect from December 11, 4 a.m. PST until December 11, 6 p.m. PST. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 11 through December 17. Sunday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High...
