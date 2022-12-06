ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MO

Father, 13-year-old found shot to death in suspected murder-suicide near Lawrence

By Bill Lukitsch
 5 days ago

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a double shooting that left a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter dead inside a Lawrence area home on Monday as a possible case of murder-suicide.

Around 7 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of East 1550 Road in Douglas County on a report of a possible shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday evening. Inside a residence the responding deputies found the bodies of David M. Koch and his daughter Hayden Koch, according to police.

Detectives and crime scene investigators from the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices spent Monday at the residence investigating the double shooting. As of Monday evening, the sheriff’s department says preliminary details from the investigation show David Koch died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that his daughter was shot.

The case remained under investigation Monday. In a statement, Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister offered condolences to the Koch family on behalf of the sheriff’s department.

“The Sheriff’s Office is with this family in this most horrific time of tragedy, and we hope for healing and peace as they work through what is the most painful time no family should have to endure,” Armbrister said.

