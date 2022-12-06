Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing The Most Disgusting Things They've Seen Someone Else Do In Public, And You Should Not Read These If You Don't Have A Strong Stomach
"One time I watched her put out a cigarette butt in the casino, then eat it."
British pub releases ‘Harry’s Bitter’ beer poking fun at duke after Netflix docuseries
The Netflix docuseries left a bitter taste in this owner’s mouth. A British pub owner launched a brand new beer Sunday in response to the new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary, reports Indy100. The docuseries — whose first three episodes dropped on Thursday — gives viewers a more intimate view of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Harry & Meghan” has received mixed reviews from viewers, with some people calling it “incredible” with “nothing not to like,” while other people have slammed the docuseries as “hypocritical.” One bar expressed its views on the series with the brand-new beer...
Cher's mom, actress and singer Georgia Holt, dead at 96
Oscar-winning actress and singer Cher has announced on social media that her mother Georgia Holt has died.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
Comments / 0