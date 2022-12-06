The Netflix docuseries left a bitter taste in this owner’s mouth. A British pub owner launched a brand new beer Sunday in response to the new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary, reports Indy100. The docuseries — whose first three episodes dropped on Thursday — gives viewers a more intimate view of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Harry & Meghan” has received mixed reviews from viewers, with some people calling it “incredible” with “nothing not to like,” while other people have slammed the docuseries as “hypocritical.” One bar expressed its views on the series with the brand-new beer...

