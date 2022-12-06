Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Juvenile runs away from Liberty
LIBERTY — A second teen in less than two weeks has runaway in Liberty. Vince Craig, 15, was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black and white checkered pants and white Crocs, according to a Liberty Police social media post Friday, Dec. 9.
Man back in custody after escaping while arriving to Clay County jail Friday
A man is back in custody after escaping a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper as they arrived Friday night at the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty.
KMBC.com
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
1 person wounded in Friday night shooting at Walmart in south KCMO
One person was shot at around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a Walmart in south Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
KCTV 5
Liberty police looking for teen who ran away from school, may be with 29-year-old man
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty, Missouri, police are looking for a teenage girl who ran away from school and may be with her 29-year-old boyfriend. The police said Elizabeth Cantrell, 16, ran away on Thursday, Dec. 1. At that time, she got into a black SUV. They also said she...
KCKPD identifies badly injured, unconscious man without ID at local hospital
Kansas City, Kansas, police said Friday that social media shares helped them identify a man brought to a local hospital unconscious and without identification.
One person injured in shooting at Walmart near 133rd, State Line
The shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near W. 133rd Street and State Line Road.
Man dies in overnight shooting in south Kansas City
An adult man has died in an overnight shooting near 107th Street and Newton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police ask for tips after owner, dog are bitten at apartment complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for tips after one dog bit another dog and the person who was walking it. According to the police, this happened Wednesday night around 7:50 on the south side of Stonepost Crossing Apartments. The dog who was bitten...
47-year-old pedestrian struck twice, killed Wednesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a fatal pedestrian accident around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
KCTV 5
Teenager certified as adult in Blue Springs invasion of privacy investigation
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager arrested in March accused of invading strangers’ privacy by illegally and secretly recording them inside women’s restrooms at Blue Springs businesses was certified as an adult this week. Michael Okal is charged in Jackson County with four counts of invasion of...
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman told police he 'snapped'
A man accused of murder told police his struggles with his mental and emotional health, along with drug abuse, led him to "snap" and shoot a pregnant woman.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
933kwto.com
FBI Searching for Escaped Cass County Inmates
The FBI is now involved in the search for two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday night,. Trevor Sparks is 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and goes by the nickname “Nephew”. He has tattoos on both arms, including KC, bricks, and gun shells on his right forearm.
Family remembers Kansas City father killed in shooting as case remains unsolved
On Wednesday, night a Kansas City, Missouri, family released balloons in honor of a victim killed one year ago, and whose killer remains unknown.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
