Gibson native says singing national anthem at New Orleans Pelicans game was 'surreal'

Gibson-born Kyante' Brumfield saw the New Orleans Pelicans were holding auditions for a national anthem singer on Instagram and decided to give it a shot.

She stood in line for an hour-and-a-half to try out and learned she won the spot a week before the game.

"Very surreal and liberating, and like I was getting closer to my dreams," Brumnfield said of her performance at the NBA team's Nov. 28 home game. "I immediately cried backstage after performing."

Brumfield grew up in Gibson, attending H.L. Bourgeois High and Nicholls State University, and moved to New Orleans in 2016 to pursue music. The R&B and soul singer got her start at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Gibson. Since moving to New Orleans, she has performed each Wednesday during an open mic show at the Jazz Market and has also sung at the Fillmore, House of Blues and Howlin' Wolf and Cafe Istanbul.

Brumfield earned a degree in sociology and a minor in vocal performance from Nicholls and now works as a behaviorial therapist, helping children with autism.

She still finds time to produce her music and released a four-track album on her birthday in February titled "Aquarius Szn." The album can be found on her website, Kyante.com, as well as music platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Asked why she sings, Brumfield said music has been a part of her life since she began singing in church at the age of 6.

She said she's excited about the recent success of her album.

"Two songs on the EP entitled “Cloud 9,” featuring Anu Da Sun, and “Crown,” featuring Allay Earhart, have been played on the radio station Q-93’s NOLA NEXT for over 10 consecutive weeks," she said via email. "Crown" was played on the United Kingdom's BBC Radio since its release and is still in rotation.

You can follow her on Instagram @kyjuswanaseing.