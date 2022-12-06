"On the Minnesota visit this past weekend, I got a chance to get around campus a little and be around some of the Gopher coaches. I also got to sit in on some meetings and watch practice," Western Michigan transfer receiver Corey Crooms said to 247Sports. "I thought the practice was pretty good as there was a lot of energy and the players were flying around out there. But I ended up committing while on the visit as it just felt right. I just knew it was a place that can help me and develop me academically and athletically."

