Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Talks Interest in Notre Dame
One of the top running backs in the class of 2024 is getting close to a final decision. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16. The finalists include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports recently caught...
Western Michigan transfer WR Corey Crooms explains his Minnesota Football commitment
"On the Minnesota visit this past weekend, I got a chance to get around campus a little and be around some of the Gopher coaches. I also got to sit in on some meetings and watch practice," Western Michigan transfer receiver Corey Crooms said to 247Sports. "I thought the practice was pretty good as there was a lot of energy and the players were flying around out there. But I ended up committing while on the visit as it just felt right. I just knew it was a place that can help me and develop me academically and athletically."
Notre Dame Notebook: Freeman Discusses Gator Bowl Expectations
Their best offensive player won’t participate, nor will Notre Dame’s best defensive player. No, this isn’t December 2021 when both running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton opted out of a New Year’s Six matchup with Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. But it is a modern reality, and neither Michael Mayer nor Isaiah Foskey is in tow as the Irish prepare for South Carolina, hot quarterback Spencer Rattler, and the 2022 Gator Bowl.
Quarterback Choice for Gator Bowl Remains Two-Man Competition for Now
Drew Pyne is gone. Tyler Buchner is back from a shoulder injury. Steve Angeli continues to progress in his first season in the program. If you were looking for Marcus Freeman to provide some clarity as to the starter at quarterback for the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Dec. 30, the first-year Irish head coach kept his cards concealed.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On Transfers, Players/Positions, And Quarterback Contact
Marcus Freeman provided information on the transfer portal and how student-athletes are evaluated for admission to Notre Dame. Freeman also talked about players and positions he is looking forward to seeing practices leading up to the Gator Bowl, as well as answering questions about whether Tyler Buchner and the quarterbacks, will experience contact in practice.
Watch: Tommy Rees on Quarterback Tyler Buchner
Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees talked about the mental development of quarterback Tyler Buchner while he was mending from his shoulder injury, in addition to how Buchner is bouncing back. The perfect gift for Notre Dame alumni, families, and fans of all things Irish!. Here Come the IRISH! Vividly told through...
