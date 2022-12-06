Read full article on original website
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony
NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Paul Mencke Jr, son of former WSU QB, says emotions flowed with Coug offer
PAUL MENCKE JR. was seven years old when his family made the move from Pullman to the suburbs of San Antonio. And while he’s spent the past nine years in the Lone Star State, the highly recruited 2024 safety said the Palouse will always be home. “No matter what,...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Oregon lands commitment from Iowa transfer LB Jestin Jacobs
Oregon landed its first transfer portal commitment on Sunday, with Iowa transfer LB Jestin Jacobs announcing his commitment to the Ducks on social media. Jacobs - listed at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds - entered the transfer portal on December 6th and officially visited Oregon this weekend. Jacobs, who was named the starting Hawkeyes linebacker, only played two games this season before suffering a season-ending injury. In those two games, Jacobs recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver
Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
Lincoln Riley: Caleb Williams' Heisman win is 'evidence' of USC football culture
USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, signifying his status as the top quarterback in college football. For Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, Williams became the third Heisman winner he has developed in six seasons as a head coach. Williams also became the eighth Heisman winner in...
Thune: Sooners’ portal exodus highlights the reality of the transformational process at Oklahoma
OUInsider’s Parker Thune dives into why the Sooners’ 6-6 record isn’t all that surprising in hindsight, and why substantial improvement can be expected in Year 2.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud could have a legacy-defining next month with a chance to prove his greatness
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud is a college football fan and has been for some time. Ask him about a player, past or present, and he can tell you all about him. He understands where things fit in the sport. Stroud came to Ohio State to be a part...
Elite edge rusher Bradley still 'locked in' with Vols after official visit
Four-star Tennessee edge rusher commitment Chandavian Bradley, a top-100 prospect nationally, discusses his official visit to Knoxville this weekend and the latest in his recruitment.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized with health issue
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday after experiencing what the school termed “a personal health issue at his
Transfer Portal targets coming into focus as Oregon pushes for commitments
As National Signing Day gets closer, a few names have started to focus on Oregon via the NCAA Transfer Portal.The Duck coaching staff are wrapping up an official visit weekend.
