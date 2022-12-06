ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony

NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Oregon lands commitment from Iowa transfer LB Jestin Jacobs

Oregon landed its first transfer portal commitment on Sunday, with Iowa transfer LB Jestin Jacobs announcing his commitment to the Ducks on social media. Jacobs - listed at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds - entered the transfer portal on December 6th and officially visited Oregon this weekend. Jacobs, who was named the starting Hawkeyes linebacker, only played two games this season before suffering a season-ending injury. In those two games, Jacobs recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal

Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa

Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver

Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy