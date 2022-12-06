ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Women's Soccer Beats UNC in College Cup Final, Wins NCAA Title

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDYEt_0jYYSosu00

Reilyn Turner scored with 16 seconds left to force overtime, and then Maricarmen Reyes scored the winner to hand the Bruins the national championship.

The Bruins were on the brink of elimination, on pace to lose a heartbreaker to the Tar Heels and go home empty handed.

Reilyn Turner had other plans.

With 16 seconds left in regulation, the junior forward sprinted towards the back post and headed in the equalizer off a corner kick from freshman midfielder Ally Lemos. While their opponent pled to the referee for a foul on goalkeeper Emmie Allen, Turner and her teammates erupted into celebration, knowing their season would stay alive at least another 20 minutes.

That set the table for graduate midfielder Maricarmen Reyes, who powered home a rebound for the winner in extra time to secure the program's second-ever NCAA title.

No. 1 seed UCLA women's soccer (21-2-1, 9-2 Pac-12) trailed No. 2 seed North Carolina (20-4-1, 8-2 ACC) 2-0 in the 79th minute of the College Cup final on Monday, a deficit that no team before them had overcome with the national championship on the line. The Bruins ultimately clawed their way back into it to become the first to do so, a fitting performance for a team led by the first first-year coach ever to lead her team to a title in Margueritte Aozasa.

The former Stanford assistant coach stayed calm, cool and collected when North Carolina scored a pair of goals in the second half, as crushing as they were to UCLA's chances of victory.

The first came in the 59th minute, when forward Emily Moxley barely got off a cross from the right wing and found Patterson in the box for the goal. The Tar Heels created a nearly identical chance in the 75th minute, although this time it was midfielder Emily Colton who sent in the cross. The header by Patterson was not quite as powerful on her second try, but she sent it to the far post and caught graduate goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy flatfooted to score regardless.

Those were the only times Brzykcy faltered all night, though, as the sixth-year veteran recorded six saves to keep the Bruins in it.

Sophomore Lexi Wright made it 2-1 in the 80th minute, volleying in a rebound off a strike from senior forward Sunshine Fontes. Less than 10 minutes later, Turner scored her instantly-iconic goal to tie things up.

Momentum swung strongly in UCLA's favor in extra time, with North Carolina hardly holding possession or building any serious chances for the rest of the match.

Meanwhile, the Bruins had the ball in the attacking third for virtually all of overtime, and they very nearly ended things when Turner headed another one towards the goal off a corner kick in the 105th. VAR confirmed that the ball did not fully cross the line, though, and UCLA had to cobble together another chance.

That's exactly what they did, with graduate forward Ally Cook gathering the ball deep in the box and somehow getting off a spinning shot through traffic in the 107th. Allen turned it away, but Reyes cleaned it up for the biggest winner of her career.

The crowd leaned heavily towards the Tar Heels – given that the game was taking place just 23 miles away from their campus in Cary, North Carolina – but the Bruins' contingent got loud as their team hoisted the national championship trophy for the first time since 2013.

UCLA now has 120 NCAA titles overall, with this one marking their first since men's water polo won it all at the end of the delayed 2020 season. The Bruins had at least one national championship in 18 out of 19 academic years before falling short across the board in 2021-2022.

The school has officially gotten back to its title-winning ways, courtesy of Turner, Reyes, Wright, Brzykcy, Aozasa and the rest of the team that will return home to Westwood with some brand-new hardware.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA Olympic sports stories : UCLA Olympic Sports on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moneytalksnews.com

10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up

As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach

Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
CBS LA

Family files lawsuit against CSULB following daughter's suicide

It's been four years to the day since Hoss Khatami's daughter Eve took her own life. "She was my beautiful baby girl," he said.  "I just miss her. And I would give anything to have her back."Just three months after Eve arrived on campus at California State University Long Beach, she killed herself with a lethal combination of prescription drugs. These drugs were given to her by a doctor employed by the university after Eve alleged she was sexually assaulted within weeks of starting classes.Khatami said even though Eve was still a minor, no one from the university notified him,...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate

As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiahealthline.org

Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy