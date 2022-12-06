Read full article on original website
Related
Before Herschel Walker announced his Georgia Senate bid, a law firm hired by GOP consultants compiled a 500-page dossier on him with potentially damaging information: report
Walker believed that his status as a football icon and his ability to connect with people would cancel out any bad press or attack ads, per NBC News.
Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody
A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am flight over Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, has been taken into US custody, authorities said on Sunday. Only one individual has so far been prosecuted for the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on December 21, 1988 -- which remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.
Comments / 0