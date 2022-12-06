Dodgers News: Mookie Betts and Trea Turner Represent LA on All-MLB First Teams

They were celebrated for their dominant 2022 seasons.

The Dodgers had two representatives on the All-MLB First Team. Current superstar OF Mookie Betts, and former superstar SS Trea Turner.

Betts earned the award for his incredible play on both sides of the ball. As a hitter, he crushed 35 home runs and 82 RBIs, hitting .269 from the plate. He also hit 40 doubles, stole 12 bases and scored 117 runs. He was awarded with the Silver Slugger Award .

But that's not all. Betts also was one of the best defenders in all of baseball, and won the Gold Glove Award in the outfield . So, overall, Betts' 2022 season saw him win a Silver Slugger Award, a Gold Glove Award and make the All-MLB First Team — it doesn't get much better than that.

As for the now former Dodger Trea Turner, he had an incredible overall season in LA. He hit .298 with 21 home runs and a career-high 100 RBIs. He also finished second in all of baseball with 194 hits and stole 27 bases. He leaves a huge hole in the Dodgers' infield, and will surely be missed next season.

Congrats to these two on their incredible 2022 seasons. And even though Turner won't be back next season, Betts will be around for a very long time.