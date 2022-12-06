Clovis, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The following is a press release from Clovis Police Department regarding two juveniles with a possession of a firearm. The release reads:. On Monday, December 5th, 2022 at around 1:00 p.m., Officers responded to the Clovis High School in reference to a student receiving a Snapchat video. The video showed two juvenile males who appeared to be walking along the side of the Clovis High School. In the video, one of the juveniles opens his jacket revealing what appears to be the handle of a shotgun that has the buttstock sawed off, and then reveals his waistband showing what appears to be the handle of a pistol. Both juveniles in the video were identified by law enforcement and school staff.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO