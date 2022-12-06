Clovis, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clovis.
The Lovington High School basketball team will have a game with Clovis High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.
Lovington High School
Clovis High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Melrose High School basketball team will have a game with Clovis High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.
Melrose High School
Clovis High School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
