Florence, SC

WBTW News13

Lake City Community Hospital closing after 56 years of service

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City Community Hospital will be closing its doors for good after 56 years of serving the community. Signs have been placed throughout the hospital’s campus, giving the community a heads up of the closing. This decision comes after MUSC announced its new 63,500 square foot hospital, MUSC Health Black […]
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Lanes blocked due to 2-vehicle crash on Waccamaw Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard due to a two-vehicle crash Friday night. Two people are being taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Lanes of traffic are blocked. Crews responded to the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Ambulance crash slowing traffic on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic on Highway 501 was backed up Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving an ambulance. Conway police responded to a report of a stolen medical transport vehicle in the 300 block of Singleton Ridge Road. Shortly thereafter -- and around the corner -- a...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway celebrates Christmas with parade along Main Street

The Conway Christmas parade was held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, along Main Street. The parade brought out a crowd that was entertained by police motorcycles, a hot air balloon float with flames and plenty of candy. Photos by Jim Berry.
CONWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Man arrested after stolen ambulance crashed on Hwy 501 in Conway: Officials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501 in Conway Thursday afternoon. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension (not suspended for DUI) and grand larceny of $10,000 or more, according to online records.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Mullins police investigating shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Mullins Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a home. “ One person shot at a residence after an early morning argument. @mullins_pd are actively working this investigation and still looking for the suspect.”. A specific location of the shooting hasn’t...
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
LAKE CITY, SC

