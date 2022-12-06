Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Horry County officials plan for flood mitigation in Bucksport community
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County officials discussed their plans for flood mitigation in the Bucksport community. Officials said plans involve working on Big Bull Landing Road and Cowford Swamp. Gauges have been put in the Pee Dee and Waccamaw River at Bucksport, which will help them see the...
Lake City Community Hospital closing after 56 years of service
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City Community Hospital will be closing its doors for good after 56 years of serving the community. Signs have been placed throughout the hospital’s campus, giving the community a heads up of the closing. This decision comes after MUSC announced its new 63,500 square foot hospital, MUSC Health Black […]
wpde.com
Some cars damaged after facade of Florence building comes tumbling down
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A decorative facade fell Thursday night from one of the buildings in downtown Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said a few cars received minor damage but no one was injured. Police have the area blocked off for the...
wpde.com
Lanes blocked due to 2-vehicle crash on Waccamaw Boulevard
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard due to a two-vehicle crash Friday night. Two people are being taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Lanes of traffic are blocked. Crews responded to the...
wpde.com
Ambulance crash slowing traffic on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic on Highway 501 was backed up Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving an ambulance. Conway police responded to a report of a stolen medical transport vehicle in the 300 block of Singleton Ridge Road. Shortly thereafter -- and around the corner -- a...
wpde.com
PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
myhorrynews.com
Conway celebrates Christmas with parade along Main Street
The Conway Christmas parade was held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, along Main Street. The parade brought out a crowd that was entertained by police motorcycles, a hot air balloon float with flames and plenty of candy. Photos by Jim Berry.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
Green Sea school bus with 1 student on board involved in Thursday crash, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea school bus with one student on board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. No injuries were reported in the crash, Bourcier said. Details about where the crash happened were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to South […]
Kershaw County coroner identifies woman killed in Wednesday crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died on Wednesday in a crash in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened in the 2 p.m. hour along Lockhart Road near Stretch Drive near Camden. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
wpde.com
Man arrested after stolen ambulance crashed on Hwy 501 in Conway: Officials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501 in Conway Thursday afternoon. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension (not suspended for DUI) and grand larceny of $10,000 or more, according to online records.
wpde.com
Hartsville officer involved in wreck that injured pedestrian, city official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Hartsville police officer has been involved in a wreck just after 5:45 Thursday evening on 8th Street near Jasper Street where a pedestrian was hurt but is expected to be ok, according to Michelle Byers Brown, the Director of Tourism and Communications for the city.
wpde.com
Mullins police investigating shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Mullins Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a home. “ One person shot at a residence after an early morning argument. @mullins_pd are actively working this investigation and still looking for the suspect.”. A specific location of the shooting hasn’t...
Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving. The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county. “This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South […]
wpde.com
More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy
LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
Christmas events this coming week
Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
wpde.com
Pee Dee leaders expect upcoming Florence battery plant to impact neighboring communities
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Pee Dee leaders expect the newly announced battery plant that will be built in Florence County to impact their communities. A global battery technology company headquartered in Japan will invest $810 million and create 1,170 new jobs in Florence County to support the company’s multi-year partnership with the BMW Group.
‘Breaks my heart’: SC residents still fighting cemetery issues despite dismissed complaints
"It's hurtful we picked a perpetual care cemetery on purpose," Tracey Riley said.
