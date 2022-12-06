Read full article on original website
More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy
LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
Palmetto Cruisers hosts annual Classic Car Cruise-In, Toy Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 100 classic cars lined up Saturday morning at the Highland Methodist Church for a classic car cruise-in and toy drive. Palmetto Cruisers hosted its annual Cruisers4Kids toy drive on Saturday, a toy drive that started 30 years ago. The community was encouraged to bring a new unopened toy or […]
Green Sea school bus with 1 student on board involved in Thursday crash, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea school bus with one student on board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. No injuries were reported in the crash, Bourcier said. Details about where the crash happened were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to South […]
HCS substitute fired after 'inappropriate conversations' with students, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was terminated in October after having inappropriate conversations with students, according to Horry County School spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. An incident report from Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said an officer was told by the complainant that the...
PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
Arrested SC correctional officer previously fired for ‘sub-standard performance,’ at SC Detention Center: docs
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more...
S.C. health leaders discuss how to pass smoke-free laws in Pee Dee counties to reduce smoking, vaping
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping a community healthy is a challenge. A group of healthcare leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and the CDC met in Florence on Friday to figure out how to tackle the rise in smoking across the region, which includes Horry, Georgetown and Florence counties.
Christmas events this coming week
Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
Lack of land & no interstate causes big businesses to overlook Horry County, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Following Tuesday's announcement of a Japanese battery company bringing more than 1,000 jobs to Florence County, many residents of Horry County were left wondering why a company of that size doesn’t set up shop on the Grand Strand. Sandy Davis, president of the...
Florence County Council spent millions to prepare for new industrial park
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Council spent millions to get a site ready for a huge economic development project, like the one announced this week that's bringing nearly 1,200 new jobs. Officials said they spent about $2 million dollars just to clear the site for the industrial...
Horry County officials plan for flood mitigation in Bucksport community
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County officials discussed their plans for flood mitigation in the Bucksport community. Officials said plans involve working on Big Bull Landing Road and Cowford Swamp. Gauges have been put in the Pee Dee and Waccamaw River at Bucksport, which will help them see the...
Mullins police investigating shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Mullins Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a home. “ One person shot at a residence after an early morning argument. @mullins_pd are actively working this investigation and still looking for the suspect.”. A specific location of the shooting hasn’t...
Myrtle Beach's emergency alerts offered in 80 languages, customizable to reach everyone
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Myrtle Beach's emergency alert system has several features for people in the area to take advantage of and one of them is the ability to send alerts to users in more than 80 different languages.
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
Family continues toy drive for man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting as suspect trial moves ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As closing statements in a trial for a double murder at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach are scheduled for Monday, the family of Darius Hemingway is using a foundation created in his name to honor his giving spirit. Hemingway’s family said he loved kids and always wanted to find […]
Florence school chorus performs Christmas carols for MUSC patients & staff
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Southside Middle School Chorus performed an array of Christmas songs and holiday music to uplift and entertain patients, visitors and staff members at MUSC Health Florence. They performed in the hospital's main lobby. Dozens of people stopped what they were doing to listen to...
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
Mullins High School remembers dedicated employee killed after car hits school bus
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins High School is remembering a staff member who died Thursday after troopers said his SUV collided with a school bus on Marion Street in Mullins. Edward Alston, 64, worked in the school's food service department. Mullins High School Principal Becky Ford said Alston was...
Police: Person shot after argument in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after an argument at a Pee Dee home early Sunday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened on North Cypress Street. Further details are limited, but officials said the suspect remains at large. Stay with WMBF News for...
