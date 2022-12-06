ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

wpde.com

More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Mullins police investigating shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Mullins Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a home. “ One person shot at a residence after an early morning argument. @mullins_pd are actively working this investigation and still looking for the suspect.”. A specific location of the shooting hasn’t...
MULLINS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Florence school chorus performs Christmas carols for MUSC patients & staff

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Southside Middle School Chorus performed an array of Christmas songs and holiday music to uplift and entertain patients, visitors and staff members at MUSC Health Florence. They performed in the hospital's main lobby. Dozens of people stopped what they were doing to listen to...
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

