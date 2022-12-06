ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Is proposed Louisiana amendment to ban non-citizens from voting necessary?

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZDfa_0jYYSRX500

Louisiana voters will decide whether to strengthen the state's law to prevent anyone who isn't a United States citizen from voting in one of three proposed amendments to the state Constitution on the Dec. 10 ballot.

Though Louisiana law already bans anyone who isn't a “citizen of the state” from voting, Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said there could be confusion if the phrase was taken to mean "resident of the state” because a foreign citizen can be a Louisiana resident.

Ardoin said he supports the amendment, which was passed by the Legislature as House Bill 178 from Republican Kenner Rep. Debbie Villio, because any language that isn't clear could allow municipalities from conducting elections in which non-citizens could vote.

“As secretary of state, it is my job to ensure that our elections remain secure, accurate and transparent," Ardoin said. "That includes protecting and preserving the right to vote for American citizens. Currently, there is the potential to exploit language in our state constitution that could allow municipalities to extend the sacred right to vote to noncitizens. That doesn’t sit right with me, so I worked alongside Rep. Debbie Villio and Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton) during the most recent legislative session to craft language that makes it clear that only American citizens can vote in Louisiana’s elections."

Opponents of the amendments say it is unnecessary because current law safeguards Louisiana elections from non-citizens from registering to vote or voting.

Following is an abridged and edited explanation of the three proposed amendments from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, which provides a guide without taking a position. For PAR's full guide to the proposed amendments with detailed explanations go to http://parlouisiana.org/:

Amendment 1: Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?

A vote for would: Ban people who aren’t United States citizens from registering to vote or casting ballots in Louisiana elections.

A vote against would: Keep current language governing voting rights, which requires a person to be a Louisiana citizen to register to vote or cast ballots in elections.

Argument for: Some municipalities in other states have allowed non-U.S. citizens to vote in their local elections. This amendment closes a possible loophole and adds clarity in the Louisiana Constitution, preventing a local governing authority in the state from trying to change the rules to allow people who aren’t United States citizens to register to vote and cast ballots.

Argument against: The amendment is unnecessary because Louisiana doesn’t allow people who aren’t United States citizens to vote in state elections, requiring those who register to vote to attest that they are citizens. No local governing authority in the state has tried to let non-U.S. citizens register to vote. Only the Louisiana Legislature can write voting laws, so municipalities don’t have the ability to change the rules to allow people who aren’t citizens to vote.

Amendment No. 2: Senate confirmation of Civil Service Commission members

A vote for would: Require Louisiana Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the State Civil Service Commission.

A vote against would: Continue to let the governor appoint members to the State Civil Service Commission without needing confirmation of those choices from the Louisiana Senate.

Argument for: Giving state senators the chance to question and vet the qualifications of the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission offers a layer of checks and balances and provides more public oversight and accountability to the selection process. The change puts the commission in line with appointees to other major boards and with top-level staff in a governor’s administration, who require Senate confirmation.

Argument against: Requiring Senate confirmation of appointees to a commission that deals with civil service issues injects politics and the potential for political meddling into a panel that is supposed to handle decisions apolitically. The Senate traditionally gives its individual members the privilege to block confirmation of appointees from their home districts to boards and commissions. The decisions are made behind closed doors, and no reason has to be given. Requiring confirmation could lengthen the time to fill commission positions.

Amendment No. 3: Senate confirmation of State Police Commission members

A vote for would: Require Louisiana Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the State Police Commission.

A vote against would: Continue to let the governor appoint members to the State Police Commission without needing confirmation of those choices from the Louisiana Senate.

Argument for: Giving state senators the chance to question and vet the qualifications of the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission offers a layer of checks and balances and provides more public oversight and accountability to the selection process. The change puts the commission in line with appointees to other major boards and with top-level staff in a governor’s administration, who require Senate confirmation.

Argument against: Requiring Senate confirmation of appointees to a commission that deals with civil service issues injects politics and the potential for political meddling into a panel that is supposed to handle decisions apolitically. The Senate traditionally gives its individual members the privilege to block confirmation of appointees from their home districts to boards and commissions. The decisions are made behind closed doors, and no reason has to be given. Requiring confirmation could lengthen the time to fill commission positions.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

Comments / 19

Sybil Casso
5d ago

Yes indeed, it is very important! We know that non citizens are voting, some multiple times! They should not even be in this nation!

Reply(2)
12
Brad Jones
4d ago

yes. because the federal government has been compromised and pursue a foreign agenda, by using incompetence to usurp the people into Despotism...

Reply
4
Dont like Demoncrats !!
4d ago

It is set up for them to register when they get a drivers license!!! Close the loopholes!!!! Yes!!!

Reply
5
Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution

Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels. The governor picks six of the seven members on both the State Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission. Each handle […] The post Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

3 amendments approved statewide

Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

LA voters to consider amendment to ban non-U.S. citizens from voting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Voters in Louisiana will consider three constitutional amendments on the December 10 ballot. One would restrict non-U.S. citizens from voting in Louisiana’s elections. “I just think we have to protect the integrity of our voting process,” State Representative Debbie Villio, who authored the amendment, told...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people voted on some important races in their parishes. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Davante Lewis (D): 53,001 (59%) (I) Lambert C. Boissiere III (D): (36,098 (41%) 1ST CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE - 2ND DIST., SUBDIST....
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Report ranks Louisiana as a ‘judicial hellhole’

(The Center Square) — A new report on America’s “judicial hellholes” ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight “places where judges in...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Baffled why Amendment 1 is on the ballot

I felt compelled to write this letter because of a mail-out I recently received briefly describing three constitutional amendments that voters are asked to consider Saturday. I fail to understand why Amendment No. 1 is even on the ballot. The Louisiana Constitution clearly defines the “right to vote” for Louisiana voters, citing one exception. This proposed amendment on the mail-in ballot I received identifies Article 1, Section 10, as the target of the proposed amendment. What is there to amend since it is already Louisiana law that “every citizen of the state, upon reaching 18 years of age, shall have the right to register and vote…” This statement is self-explanatory since it disqualifies non-U.S. citizens.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor

Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Criminal justice reforms didn’t cause Louisiana’s crime spike, study says

Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute. (Photo from Canva) Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms, which significantly reduced prison populations, are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments

(KSLA) - A new set of amendments will be on the Dec. 10 ballot for Louisiana voters. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is a breakdown of each amendment:. Amendment 1 would...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy