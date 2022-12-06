It has been nearly three years since the first season of Hunters premiered, and truth be told, fans had given up hope of the series ever being renewed. But it looks like 2023 is turning out to be a year of shows that we thought were lost. After a really long wait, fans (including this writer) are really excited that Hunters is finally getting its second season. However, the sad news is that the upcoming season of the Prime Video original series will also be the last, but if the show’s trailer and other promos are any indicators, then this season would be totally worth the wait and could outdo the previous one. The alternate history drama series began in February 2020 and is essentially a conspiracy story. It follows Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor, who finds and leads an oddball team (the titular “hunters”) to hunt down and eliminate Nazis hiding in America in the 1970s. Hunters Season 2 will see the team on an international mission to find and kill Adolf Hitler, who is supposedly been hiding out somewhere in South America and secretly plotting a Fourth Reich with his wife Eva Braun, aka the Colonel. Hunters is created by David Weil, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the show, along with Jordan Peele, Nikki Toscano, Win Rosenfeld, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Daria Polatin (co-executive producer), and David J. Rosen. The conspiracy drama series also boasts an ensemble cast, which we’ll get to later.

