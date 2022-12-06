Read full article on original website
'Violent Night' Producer Kelly McCormick Talks Copious Violence and Hopes for a Sequel
There are few things I love more than (fictional) violence. That's why Violent Night was tailor-made for me. The film, which stars David Harbour as the one and only Santa Claus, is about a massive and bloody heist planned for Christmas Eve, only to be thwarted by none other than Santa himself. As the title promises, it is a violent night, with lots and lots (and lots) of bloodshed. My favorite: beheading by figure skate. There is also plenty of Christmas goodwill for those who need some sentimentality with their Christmas movies.
'SNL': Steve Martin and Martin Short Plan Another Wedding in 'Father of the Bride' Sketch
Saturday Night Live brought out the legends with Steve Martin and Martin Short as hosts with musical guest Brandi Carlile. The episode was as you'd expect. There were fantastic callbacks to some of our favorite movies and sketches from the past with them both. Martin and Short have a wonderful dynamic with each other, something that has been highlighted throughout the years with their movies and now is made very clear in their hit show The Only Murders in the Building.
'SNL': Steve Martin and Martin Short Roast Each Other During Monologue
Saturday Night Live started off with quite the monologue! Hosts Martin Short and Steve Martin were joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile to bring us a pretty great episode of the series and the monologue really set the tone for how the episode was going to go. Including some surprise guests and a sad reminder that we're not always going to have Martin and Short to bring us the laughs.
What We Hope 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Carries Over From 'Bumblebee'
There's no doubt that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be one of the biggest films of 2023. Not only does it look to be a total reboot of the Transformers film franchise, but it's also bringing in characters from the fan-favorite Beast Wars animated series. Even the first trailer was full of pulse-pounding robot action, all set to a remix of "Juicy" by The Notorious B.I.G. However, if Rise of the Beasts wants to succeed it can definitely take a few lessons from its predecessor, Bumblebee.
Shawn Levy Talks 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' and Making an Animated Sequel
Having helmed the original Night at the Museum trilogy, a family-friendly comedy romp featuring Ben Stiller as an inventor who takes a job as a night watchman working in the Museum of Natural History, which comes to life in the evenings, director Shawn Levy is taking on a producer role when it comes to the latest offering in the franchise.
'SNL': Don't Ask Martin Short's Minky For Relationship Advice
Saturday Night Live brought in the heavy hitters this week. With hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short, we got plenty to love about this episode. Including a sketch where Short plays a talk-show host in a 90s style relationship advice show that probably should never have been watched. The episode did feature some sketches that swapped the hosts or heavily featured one but not the other and this is one of those cases. Martin took a break for it so that Short could get made fun of by the women of Saturday Night Live.
'Hunters' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
It has been nearly three years since the first season of Hunters premiered, and truth be told, fans had given up hope of the series ever being renewed. But it looks like 2023 is turning out to be a year of shows that we thought were lost. After a really long wait, fans (including this writer) are really excited that Hunters is finally getting its second season. However, the sad news is that the upcoming season of the Prime Video original series will also be the last, but if the show’s trailer and other promos are any indicators, then this season would be totally worth the wait and could outdo the previous one. The alternate history drama series began in February 2020 and is essentially a conspiracy story. It follows Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor, who finds and leads an oddball team (the titular “hunters”) to hunt down and eliminate Nazis hiding in America in the 1970s. Hunters Season 2 will see the team on an international mission to find and kill Adolf Hitler, who is supposedly been hiding out somewhere in South America and secretly plotting a Fourth Reich with his wife Eva Braun, aka the Colonel. Hunters is created by David Weil, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the show, along with Jordan Peele, Nikki Toscano, Win Rosenfeld, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Daria Polatin (co-executive producer), and David J. Rosen. The conspiracy drama series also boasts an ensemble cast, which we’ll get to later.
Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'Willow'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Willow film and TV series.Disney's newest series, Willow, is the streaming services' first go at a live-action fantasy TV series since the recent boom for the genre. It is a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name. As a sequel, the series builds off of the film. The series refers to the film as a prologue, recapping it at the beginning. It also brings back many familiar faces, like Willow (Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalle). But more than that, the series references the film at every opportunity.
'Scream 6': Why Jack Champion is Excited to Join the Slasher Franchise
In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.
‘Violent Night’ Passes $26 Million at Domestic Box Office
Universal’s Christmas-themed action-comedy Violent Night is making the most of the quiet before the storm, as it finished its second weekend of release at the number two spot domestically. The film is currently playing in over 3,700 theaters nationwide, and is expected to finish its sophomore weekend with $8.7 million.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Fixed the First's Biggest Issue
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.Through the array of filthy rich characters that descend on the lavish White Lotus properties for international vacations, HBO’s The White Lotus makes for a clever and thrilling satire of the wealthy elite. While biting in its commentary, Season 1’s satire was noticeably lacking in one area, making it less effective in its discussion of privilege. Given its dearth of native Hawaiian representation, the first season offered the wealthy elite a platform without lending a voice to those affected by their privilege. One of the two native Hawaiian characters, new employee Lani (Jolene Purdy) was introduced in the first episode before being literally and figuratively rushed out of the series, leaving to give birth and never returning. The other, waiter Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano), is given more screentime but still reduced to Paula’s (Brittany O’Grady) secret lover, only given traces of depth through his occasional private meetings with her. Similar to Lani, Kai is given a troubling ending; the series finale follows him robbing the Mussbauchers before getting caught offscreen with no resolution for his character.
'Avatar 5' Will "Open Neytiri's Eyes" to Life on Earth, Says Jon Landau
It might've been over a decade since we last returned to Pandora but it's clear legendary director James Cameron's Avatar universe has been well under development behind the scenes. With just weeks until Avatar: The Way of Water's long-awaited release, the conversation around Pandora has never been more prominent and that includes Cameron's subsequent three sequels.
'Saturday Night Live': Steve Martin and Martin Short's Best Sketches, Ranked
Last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live was full of surprises. Nope star and first-time host Keke Palmer officially announced her pregnancy, there was a Kenan & Kel reunion, and Natasha Lyonne wore a Hello Kitty costume. But boy oh boy, was last night something special. It’s not every day that Saturday Night Live and overall comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short grace the Studio 8H stage to host together. They actually did this back in 1986 with Chevy Chase to promote their film Three Amigos!, which Steve Martin also co-wrote with Lorne Michaels and Randy Newman.
'SNL': New Please Don't Destroy Sketch Reminds Us We Never Know Who's Listening
Saturday Night Live brought us into the holiday season with Steve Martin and Martin Short as hosts with Brandi Carlile as the musical guest. It was a fun episode that had some great sketches to remind us just how great both Martin and Short are as comedians. From sketches about A Christmas Carol to bringing back classics from Martin and Short's careers together, the sketches were great and each had something to love.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
'SNL': 'A Christmas Carol' Takes a Bloody Turn in New Sketch
Saturday Night Live brought in the big guns for the end of the year and while we still have some episodes left in December, it was nice to have Steve Martin and Martin Short there to host as part of the holiday season. We got a new sketch based on A Christmas Carol that is not for the faint of heart. Especially when coins start flying around town.
Every Shocking Moment in 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 That Made Us Go WTF
Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Showtime's Yellowjackets has officially given us a release date for Season 2 on March 24. If you haven't seen Yellowjackets before, stop what you're doing and give this 7 Primetime Emmy nominated show a watch. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets has been described as Lord Of The Flies with extra sting. The series follows a 90s high school girl's soccer team who are traveling by plane to Seattle for a tournament. On the way there, the plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and the only survivors are the team, minus one, and the assistant team coach. The show chronicles how the team attempts to survive, thrive, and eventually dive head first into savagery as a "do what it takes to survive" display. In addition to that storyline, we also get to see the survivors in present day and how they are trying to put the pieces back together after what they experienced together in the woods. Yellowjackets has so many bizarre elements such as the hints of cannibalism, the supernatural, and the struggles of friendships and relationships through trauma and grief.
The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Cast, Story & Everything We Know So Far
Based on two bestselling book series, 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Six of Crows', by author Leigh Bardugo, Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when Season 1 premiered on the streaming platform on April 23, 2021. With showrunner Eric Heisserer at the helm, Season 1 had eight episodes, and the show was renewed for eight more in Season 2.
