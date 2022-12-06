ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Holiday fun at Taunton Christmas Parade

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
 5 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Let’s have a look at today’s top stories:

This weekend marked the official kickoff of Christmas in the Christmas City. Following a rainy, yet fun Lights On Festival, elves, nutcrackers on stilts and even the Grinch made an appearance at the annual Taunton Christmas Parade. Check out scenes from this Sunday's event.

Bringing the $158 million South Coast Rail project to the SouthCoast in Fall River, New Bedford and surrounding communities is not just about transportation, but fairness to the region. Those were some of the sentiments at the ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station on Monday led by Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler. Read more about their visit here.

This week’s top-selling property in Taunton is an expanded colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac. See what this home and others are going for in the Greater Taunton area.

FUN 107

Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Quintessential Cape Cod Home by the Beach

A wide front porch and a killer back patio only add to the appeal of this classic coastal home in Falmouth. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,650,000. Size: 1,440 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1...
FALMOUTH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM

Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night

We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with an isolated snow shower or flurry possible. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Folks in this region may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though as that is small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River

Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department trains at Acushnet’s liquified natural gas plant

“New Bedford Fire Department Firefighters trained this week at the LNG plant in Acushnet. LNG plant supervisor Mario Tavolieri was able to provide all members of Ladder 4, Engine 5, Engine 8 & Engine 9 with a walkthrough of every component of the facility, showing them safety systems that are monitored 24/7 throughout the plant.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot

Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
BOSTON, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

