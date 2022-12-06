Holiday fun at Taunton Christmas Parade

Good morning, everyone! Let’s have a look at today’s top stories:

This weekend marked the official kickoff of Christmas in the Christmas City. Following a rainy, yet fun Lights On Festival, elves, nutcrackers on stilts and even the Grinch made an appearance at the annual Taunton Christmas Parade. Check out scenes from this Sunday's event.

Bringing the $158 million South Coast Rail project to the SouthCoast in Fall River, New Bedford and surrounding communities is not just about transportation, but fairness to the region. Those were some of the sentiments at the ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station on Monday led by Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler. Read more about their visit here.

This week’s top-selling property in Taunton is an expanded colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac. See what this home and others are going for in the Greater Taunton area.

