Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Car crashes into Round Rock restaurant, injures 8

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after they say a car crashed into a local business Saturday evening. RRPD says police and fire units responded to the crash at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street just after 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Two people have...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Body found in Lady Bird Lake: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in Lady Bird Lake late Saturday night. ATCEMS reported that an adult found in the lake by a 911 caller was pronounced dead around 9:44 p.m. Dec. 10. The scene was turned over to law enforcement, says ATCEMS. No other information was available.
AUSTIN, TX
Cat of the Weekend: Buttercup at Austin Animal Center

Sweet little Buttercup has been with the Austin Animal Center a month and is looking for a forever home for the holidays. She is a very social kitty who loves to play and cuddle right up next to you for pets. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.
AUSTIN, TX
Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
GrasshoppHer hosting holiday celebration and business clothing drive

GrasshoppHer will be hosting a Holiday Happy Hour on Dec. 14 at the Golden Hour in South Austin, which will double as a business clothing drive to benefit Concordia students entering the workforce. Freelance stylist Kasey Sesny and GrasshoppHer CEO and founder Heather Miller join Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to discuss the event.
AUSTIN, TX
Suspect surrenders after SWAT call on Airport Blvd off I-35

AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT situation in East Austin came to an end just before midnight on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the suspect surrendering to police. Austin police say the SWAT situation started just before 7 p.m. when authorities tried to stop a vehicle with a suspect who had multiple violent felony warrants.
AUSTIN, TX
Good Day Cooks: Sugar Mama's Bakeshop

In this latest "Good Day Cooks" spotlight, Sugar Mama's Bakeshop is keeping South Austin sweet with classic flavors as well as new monthly menus with seasonal delights. Jen Starkey, co-owner and head cake decorator, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe to talk about her favorites and some of the unique sweets she's made.
AUSTIN, TX
AFD investigating 'small fire' in Crockett High School restroom

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating a ‘small fire’ at a South Austin high school. AFD reported the fire just after 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Crockett High School on Menchaca Road. The fire, which was extinguished, was found in one of the school's...
AUSTIN, TX
Multiple cold fronts on the way just in time for the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas - A cold front that bought us showers and storms early this morning has left us with northerly winds of around 10 mph with gusts of 20. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we wake up to morning fog, and...
AUSTIN, TX
Santa Rides set for Dec. 13-15 in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - Santa is coming to town and the city of Kyle is helping to make sure all the kids get to see and wave to him. The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15. The city...
KYLE, TX
Did You Know?: How does hail form?

Hail is a form of frozen precipitation that can grow quite large, causing property damage and sometimes turning deadly. In this "Did You Know?" segment, Good Day Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe explains how hail forms.
AUSTIN, TX
Non-emergency phone lines down in Bastrop for AT&T customers

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office say AT&T customers are reporting issues with non-emergency phone calls and may experience delays contacting them. But 911 services are working. They say it appears to be a problem with the carrier, and they are working to resolve the issue as...
BASTROP, TX
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
AUSTIN, TX

