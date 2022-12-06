ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Work to begin in March to renovate dozens of low-income homes in Alexandria

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKWgg_0jYYS7D200

Construction should begin in March to refurbish low-income homes in four complexes in Alexandria, with completion set for May 2024.

The four sites are 300 River Bend Drive, 1306 Autumn Orchard Drive, 100 Pin Oak Lane and 100 Silver Leaf Drive, and it's being called the Rapides Homes Project.

The State Bond Commission last month approved the sale of up to $10 million in bonds for the work.

Some of the things to be addressed through the refurbishment are installing new roofs, flooring, cabinets, electrical and plumbing fixtures and covered patios.

According to the Bond Commission's analysis, here's what is expected at the sites:

  • Rehabilitation of 196 single-family homes with common spaces.
  • The unit mix includes 155 three-bedroom units between 1,128 and 1,517 square feet and 41 four-bedroom units between 1,335 and 1,667 square feet.
  • Up to 59 of these units will be reserved for those who are disabled, single parents and veterans.
  • Each unit will have a washer, dryer, range and refrigerator.

Amenities on the properties will include meeting rooms, playgrounds, gazebo, business center, transportation, on-site management, emergency maintenance, video surveillance and Wi-Fi.

Florida special session:Should Louisiana do same to address insurance crisis?

Inspiration in the stars:For Alexandria artist Amber Voorhies, art is full of unlimited possibilities

The sites already are 96% occupied, according to the analysis.

Neither the parish, state or any governmental entity will assume any debt or liability with the project, the report says.

The developer and property manager is Standard Enterprises Inc., which its website said develops, constructs and manages affordable housing in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Ohio.

The analysis also states residents will be offered educational and social programs. Rents will be set at levels for families at or below 60% of the area's median income.

Alexandria's median household income is $41,845, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klax-tv.com

Election Day Inspires Residents to Exercise their Right to Vote

Citizens are gearing up for Election Day for the Rapides School Board and City Council. Their votes could determine who can make changes in the community. John Kilbourne was a former educator and loves to support the school board. “You want to know something; you have to get into those...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
PINEVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Lee Street fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

3 new school resource officers appointed in Beauregard Parish

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Three new school resource officers (SROs) will be working in Beauregard Parish local schools, according to DeRidder City Hall. DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard, DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford made a formal request in August to the Beauregard Parish School Board asking for assistance in funding the hiring of the three new SROs, which the school board approved.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kalb.com

NPSO remembers deputy who lost life in 2012 car crash

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
104.5 KDAT

Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize

There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
IOWA STATE
Developing Lafayette

New Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store Coming Soon To Opelousas Along I-49

A new full-service Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store is coming soon along I-49 at the Harry Guilbeau exit at 4048 I-49 Frontage Road. The Love’s brand is well-known and loved by many commercial drivers and travelers along busy highways around the US. In 2005, after graduating high school, my Dad invited me to go along with him in his 18-wheeler(aka big rig) across the better portion of the Southern US. While on the road between San Antonio to Charlotte, NC, one of my more memorable stops to rest, shower, and eat was when we stopped at a Love’s brand truck stop. So that is my personal experience with Love’s.
OPELOUSAS, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Traffic Advisory for I-49, North of Powhatan

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS are on the scene of a major 2-vehicle crash involving multiple injuries as of Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:41 pm on I-49 (northbound) near milepost #149 North of Powhatan according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish family’s home was damaged and two cars were struck in a hit-and-run while they were sleeping. In a social media post, Ashton Thompson said the crash woke up her and her 17- and 5-year-old sons. The 5-year-old was sleeping in the room where the vehicle struck the home on Blackmon Road in Pickering around 2 a.m.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A teacher from Grant High School has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from the school. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Jennifer Edwards, of Pineville, was taken into custody. Law enforcement shared that an investigation led to Edwards’ arrest, with charges related to stealing money from Grant High School, while she was employed as a teacher.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The sentencing of Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, was delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after two post-conviction defense motions, including one request for a new trial, were denied by presiding Judge Greg Beard. Mayo, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov....
PINEVILLE, LA
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

2K+
Followers
771
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy