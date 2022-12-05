Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
mmm-online.com
Inizio acquires digital innovation company Evolution Road
Inizio announced Wednesday morning that it is acquiring Evolution Road, a digital innovation company. As part of the deal, Evolution Road will become part of Evoke, a 2022 MM+M Agency 100 honoree and the marcomms business unit of Inizio. Inizio said that Evolution Road will boost Evoke’s “commercial innovation offering, digital health solutions, and end-to-end omnichannel suite of services.”
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
assetservicingtimes.com
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics. Data services company FactSet has partnered with data and analytics company BMLL Technologies (BMLL) to offer order book history and analytics in the cloud. The collaboration is part of Factset’s efforts to provide cloud solutions that help clients modernise...
thefastmode.com
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
maritime-executive.com
It's Time Shipping Companies Leverage Technology to Save Whales
Vessel strikes frequently figure as a top human cause of large whale mortality. As shipping pushes into and through marine habitats, the instances of documented vessel strikes continue to climb and, in some areas, these collisions could be 25 percent more frequent than actually reported. Already overwhelmed with visual and...
salestechstar.com
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
Oil and Gas Leaders Taking Holistic Approach to Reinvention by Balancing Energy Security and Sustainability, Accenture Report Finds
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- As recent events, including threats to energy supply in Europe and uncertainty about commodity prices, have led the majority of oil and gas companies to increase their focus on energy security, the more progressive firms are accelerating reinvention plans with a holistic approach to balance energy supply with adopting low-carbon initiatives, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005033/en/ Oil and gas leaders are accelerating reinvention plans with a holistic approach to balance energy supply with adopting low-carbon initiatives, according to a new report from Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IQM and Keysight Sign MoU for On-Premises Quantum Computing Solution Collaboration
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, and Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to research the development of a quantum computing solution to enable on-premises high-performance computing (HPC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005365/en/ IQM Quantum Computer Design (Graphic: Business Wire)
nexttv.com
Truthset Launches Collective To Verify Quality of Demo Data
Truthset, a data validation company, is launching Truthset Data Collective with 20 members and a suite of products designed to help the media evaluate the quality, accuracy and reliability of the data they're using for ad-buying transactions. “The current data ecosystem is built for scale, not accuracy,” said Scott McKinley,...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Airbus to deliver 12 additional five-bladed H145s for Swiss Air-Rescue Service Rega rescue fleet
The newly ordered five-bladed H145s helicopters are to be operated from the Swiss Air-Rescue Service Rega mountain bases and will replace the current fleet of AW109SP helicopters. The Swiss Air Rescue Service Rega has ordered a second batch of 12 five-bladed H145 helicopters to be operated from its mountain bases....
eCommerce Success Threatened by Big Tech Data Dependency
There’s a pressing need for eCommerce companies to reduce their reliance on Big Tech. That’s according to Brady Harrison, director of customer analytics solution delivery at Kount, who told PYMNTS that online businesses need to rethink the way they use Big Tech data to drive sales. “There’s economic...
VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles
BELLEVUE, Wash. & HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast’s smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005609/en/ VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)
Startup Choira uses 5G technology to help musicians jam together virtually with minimal latency
Based in Mumbai, the startup plans to expand across India and then globally, targeting cities where 5G has rolled out.
TechCrunch
Zeraki, a Kenyan edtech providing digital solutions for school admin, raises $1.8M
Save the Children Impact Investment Fund, Verdant Frontiers Fintech and Logos Ventures participated in the round, as did the Nairobi Business Angels Network (NaiBAN), and Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of Go1, an Australia-based edtech unicorn. Zeraki co-founder and CEO Isaac Nyangolo told TechCrunch they plan on introducing more administrative tools for...
ABS Explores Future of Cutting-Edge Maritime Tech in Broad-Reaching Report
ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Will autonomous vessels dominate the oceans? Can artificial intelligence design an optimized offshore asset? Is nuclear power the ultimate energy source of the future? These are some of the questions facing maritime industry leaders as a wave of new technologies is poised to revolutionize the sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005783/en/ Cover Image: ABS Technology Trends (Graphic: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com
Danish Shipping Calls for Faster Ramp-Up for FuelEU Maritime
The EU Parliament, Council and Commission have reached a tentative deal to include shipping in Europe's Emissions Trading System (ETS), which will require shipowners to buy carbon credits to cover their emissions beginning in 2024. With this regulation finally put to rest, stakeholders' attention has turned to FuelEU Maritime, a series of proposed green fuel requirements which would gradually phase out fossil bunkers in the EU in future decades.
maritime-executive.com
Opportunity to Accelerate Shipping’s Decarbonization Efforts
Member states of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the UN agency that regulates international maritime affairs, are meeting on December 5-16 to discuss how to accelerate the industry’s climate mitigation efforts. An initial strategy – agreed in 2018, when the industry’s emissions were roughly the same as Germany’s –...
HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- HighRadius, the Autonomous Finance platform for the office of the CFO, announced the expansion of its hosting partners with the new partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership will accelerate the global deployment of HighRadius solutions for clients on Google Cloud’s secure and sustainable infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005496/en/ HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation. The new partnership will accelerate the availability and deployment of HighRadius’ CFO solutions on Google Cloud. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0